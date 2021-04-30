Heartbreak for Ulster as stunning comeback sees Leicester Tigers reach final

Leicester 33 Ulster 24

Leicester Tigers produced a stirring second-half fightback to deny Ulster a first appearance in a European final since 2012 and secure their place in the Challenge Cup final.

Ulster were in total control of this semi-final clash at half time leading 17-6 after tries from Iain Henderson and Billy Burns but lost John Cooney to a suspected concussion early in the second half.

Leicester were a team transformed in the second half and will now play Bath or Montpellier in the Twickenham final on May 21.

Leicester had no answer to Ulster’s linespeed in the first half at Welford Road and just could not slow down the visitors’ ruck ball.

Ulster won most of the collisions, dominated territory and enjoyed over 75% possession in an utterly dominant opening half an hour.

The sides traded early penalties, England fly-half George Ford putting the Tigers in front but once John Cooney cancelled out that early score, Ulster never looked back.

They were clinical in Leicester’s ‘22’ and unlucky to have a Robert Baloucoune try disallowed after 14 minutes for a knock-on by Nick Timoney in the build-up.

Leicester skipper Tom Youngs was sin-binned a minute later after repeated infringements by the under-pressure home defence and it was a very costly yellow card with Ulster scoring two tries while their opponents were down to 14 men.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson scored a classic pick and go try staying on his feet to rumble over just a minute after Youngs was sin-binned.

Cooney converted to put Ulster 10-3 up and while George Ford kept Leicester in the game with a long-range penalty right at the edge of his range, taking his time to try and wind down the sin-bin clock, it was temporary respite from the Ulster onslaught.

Leicester were well off the pace and in their one big opportunity to score five minutes before the interval, Ulster turned them over in the scrum.

Once they got back in the red zone Ulster players were queueing up to carry, dictating the tempo and confident they had the upper hand in all areas. Billy Burns spotted a gap and darted over himself and Cooney converted to hand Ulster a fully deserved 17-6 lead at half time.

Leicester coach Steve Borthwick had seen enough from his soft pack and whipped off Dan Cole, Tom Youngs and George Martin at the break having clearly had some strong words to say in the dressing room.

The Tigers came out turbo-charged, playing with far greater urgency and number eight Jasper Wiese got them back in it crashing over five minutes after the restart after a good spell of pressure.

Before that John Cooney was forced off with a suspected concussion to be replaced by Alby Mathewson and after Weise’s try there was a sense that for the first time, it was game on.

Ford’s 25m penalty after 50 minutes reduced the deficit to a point, Ulster’s 11-point interval suddenly down to a slender 17-16.

Leicester were a team transformed with Nadolo a massive threat and Ellis Genge dotted down their second try after 53 minutes to put them back in front, Ford adding the extras putting Leicester 23-17 up.

Ulster were rocked to see their first-half efforts cancelled out in 13 second-half minutes.

The introduction of scrum-half Ben Youngs got Leicester playing with more pace and Ford made it 20 unanswered points with a drop goal in the 59th minute to stretch their lead to 26-17.

Ulster were in serious trouble but they landed their first blow of the second half with 11 minutes to go. Quick ball off the top of a lineout caught Leicester out and once Stuart McCloskey put Nick Timoney through, the big number eight finished it superbly. Michael Lowry converted Ulster’s third try to cut the gap to 26-24.

The next score was crucial and it was Ford was superb in the second half and an excellent pass out wide took out three Ulster defenders allowing Guy Porter to slide over in the corner with five minutes remaining to complete a quite remarkable comeback for the Tigers.

Scorers for Leicester: Tries: Weise, Genge, Cons: Ford 2, Pens: Ford 3; Drop goal: Ford;

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Henderson, Burns, Timoney, Cons: Cooney 2, Lowry, Pen: Cooney.

LEICESTER: F Steward; G Porter, M Moroni, M Scott, N Nadolo; G Ford, R Wigglesworth; E Genge, T Youngs (capt), D Cole; H Wells, C Green; G Martin, H Liebenberg, J Wiese.

Replacements: C Clare, L de Bruin, J Heyes, T Lavanini, C Brink, B Youngs, Z Henry, K Murimurivalu.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, M Moore; A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt), M Rea, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, W Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, S Reidy, A Mathewson, M Lowry, W Addison.