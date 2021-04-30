South African Senekal the new Connacht forwards coach

South African Dewald Senekal is to become the new forwards coach at Connacht.

Senekal will take over the role from the start of next season, having most recently served as forwards coach for Stade Francais in the Top 14, where he took over from Paul O’Connell.

Before that, he was joint head coach of Grenoble, leading them to promotion from Pro D2 to the Top 14 in his first season.

The 40-year-old South African began his coaching career in 2015 as forwards coach of Bayonne where he also finished a long playing career. He also played for French sides Toulon and Agen, and South African sides the Cheetahs and Lions.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend welcomed the appointment.

“Following an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted to announce Dewald’s appointment to the Connacht coaching team. He is an extremely impressive individual who will add a lot to the setup, as well as providing a fresh pair of eyes and new ideas. I know the players will really enjoy working with him and the coaches likewise.

"Our coaching team is now complete with Dewald joining Pete, Mossy, Cullie and myself for the next two years, and we feel very optimistic about what we can achieve both as a group and in the club."

Senekal is looking forward to linking up with his new club.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Connacht Rugby coaching team. I played against Connacht at The Sportsground during my time at Bayonne and was instantly struck by their loyal, passionate fanbase and, since then, the club’s infectious ambition and drive to succeed.

"There’s a group of talented young players there which is a testament to the work done at all levels the last few years, and it’s my job now to help them continue their development.

"I’m very grateful to Andy and the team for giving me this opportunity, and I’m counting down the days before I make the move to the West of Ireland and begin preparations for next season.”