South African Senekal the new Connacht forwards coach

Senekal will take over the role from the start of next season
South African Senekal the new Connacht forwards coach

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Dewald Senekal, coach of Grenoble before the Challenge Cup match between Harlequins and Grenoble Rugby at Twickenham Stoop on January 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 12:08

South African Dewald Senekal is to become the new forwards coach at Connacht. 

Senekal will take over the role from the start of next season, having most recently served as forwards coach for Stade Francais in the Top 14, where he took over from Paul O’Connell.

Before that, he was joint head coach of Grenoble, leading them to promotion from Pro D2 to the Top 14 in his first season.

The 40-year-old South African began his coaching career in 2015 as forwards coach of Bayonne where he also finished a long playing career. He also played for French sides Toulon and Agen, and South African sides the Cheetahs and Lions.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend welcomed the appointment.

“Following an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted to announce Dewald’s appointment to the Connacht coaching team. He is an extremely impressive individual who will add a lot to the setup, as well as providing a fresh pair of eyes and new ideas. I know the players will really enjoy working with him and the coaches likewise.

"Our coaching team is now complete with Dewald joining Pete, Mossy, Cullie and myself for the next two years, and we feel very optimistic about what we can achieve both as a group and in the club."

Senekal is looking forward to linking up with his new club.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Connacht Rugby coaching team. I played against Connacht at The Sportsground during my time at Bayonne and was instantly struck by their loyal, passionate fanbase and, since then, the club’s infectious ambition and drive to succeed.

"There’s a group of talented young players there which is a testament to the work done at all levels the last few years, and it’s my job now to help them continue their development.

"I’m very grateful to Andy and the team for giving me this opportunity, and I’m counting down the days before I make the move to the West of Ireland and begin preparations for next season.”

More in this section

Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers - Betfred Super League - KCOM Stadium Andre Savelio ‘won’t sit quietly’ after accusing Wigan player of racist remark
Bristol Bears v London Irish - Gallagher Premiership - Ashton Gate London Irish coach Les Kiss linked with return Down Under
Robin Copeland 29/4/2021 Robin Copeland: French have changed their views on Europe
#connacht rugby
Leinster Rugby Squad Training

Ringrose returns for Leinster, out-half West passed fit for La Rochelle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up