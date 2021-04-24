Niamh Briggs: ‘You can’t magically make up international players’

Niamh Briggs is waxing lyrical about Dynasty, the brilliant account of the New England Patriots and the Holy Trinity made up of Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady that propelled a laughing-stock NFL franchise to unimagined levels of success across two decades.

A love of American football spans no more than five or six years but she’s already at the point where she will record Red Zone in its entirety if she can’t take it in live on a Sunday, which must be often given her ”nerdy” obsession with Mitre 10, the Premiership, and basically anything to do with rugby.

This fascination with the minutiae of sport slides across seamlessly to gridiron where she marvels at the ability to gel such large rosters into one cohesive core. Equally intriguing is the relationship between the Patriots head coach and his star quarterback.

“I always presumed that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were the best of friends and that doesn’t appear to have been the case,” she says after reading Jeff Benedict’s bestseller. “It’s interesting that it can be like that and be so successful.

“You might think that because people are so successful on the pitch that they are incredibly tight and the best of friends off it and that’s not the case. In terms of that relationship, that’s a real go-to for people who might not get on off the pitch but can work on it.”

This isn’t stuff that always held her interest. Briggs was a superb player whose fingerprints are all over some of the Irish women’s teams most memorable days but she was, by her own admission, a bit of a grump at times who focused incessantly on standards.

Personal relationships weren’t really part of her thinking but they are an aspect of the game that have captured her attention as a budding coach whose briefs include UL Bohs and the Munster U18s, both alongside Fiona Hayes, as well as an involvement with the province’s seniors.

Where will all this take her? She would love to walk through a door into a high-performance setting, whether Ireland’s or another, but her thoughts for now are on exploring further the art of coaching itself and how to transfer her knowledge and beliefs to a disparate body of players.

“So when we go out to coach with UL Bohs we have five internationals mixed in with girls who have never played rugby before. That’s the balance and you need the ability to make sure that everyone came away from that session having enjoyed it and learned something.”

That discrepancy in standards, and the need for greater numbers from the grassroots up, is a hot topic right now and one that has shadowed Adam Griggs and his squad as they have negotiated wildly fluctuating fortunes in the Six Nations in recent weeks.

Briggs has seen encouraging signs in the plans for a 10-team AIL and an interpro series. One of the sides UL Bohs played in the Energia Series last year was an amalgamation of Listowel, Killarney, and Tralee which she feels can only help those players push standards.

What’s clear, though, is that, it will take time for numbers to filter up the pyramid.

“You can’t magically make up international-ready rugby players. There is a small number in that Irish squad that started playing rugby as minis or underage.

Now, there is a huge amount of girls playing rugby underage but it is going to take time. It can’t be a quick fix because it isn’t sustainable.

Briggs looked at the Ireland and France squads that met in Donnybrook last weekend, one with a small handful of players who had played underage and the other with just one of their 23 who hadn’t been immersed in rugby since childhood.

It’s not the only disparity she sees between the haves and have-nots, but it is the most pressing. So, while Ireland need to play a more prescriptive game that caters for their squad’s training age, France could be comfortable and make hay in an unstructured environment.

There is no quick fix here. The hope is that the likes of Dorothy Wall and Kathryn Dane will be able to push this envelope in a few years time when they hit their peak and they are joined by a wider tranche of younger players who are equally immersed in the game.

“This is an incredibly hard-working bunch of players,” she says of a current squad whose Six Nations campaign ends this afternoon with the visit of Italy to Dublin in a third-place playoff. “You can see that in their physique and their conditioning.

“They have worked really hard during Covid but you can’t just magically make them understand where the space is in rugby. That can only come with more games. So those younger girls are the beacons, the next level, and the rest of us have to patient enough to allow them grow.”

- Niamh Briggs has partnered with Guinness as part of its pledge to Never Settle until everyone belongs in sport