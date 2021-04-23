Jacob Stockdale keeping feet on the ground in Ulster's trophy chase

Jacob Stockdale is as anxious as anyone at Ulster to win some silverware but refuses to get hurried along or lose some focus on the way.

Next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Leicester Tigers, a competition Ulster are favourites to win, is an excellent opportunity for Ulster to end their 15-year wait for a trophy.

Before that, however, they begin the patched-together PRO14 Rainbow Cup tournament tonight at home to Connacht (8.15pm) with two further inter-pros away to Munster and Leinster to come after next weekend’s trip to Welford Road.

Stockdale, who switches from the wing to fullback and sees Ireland team-mate Iain Henderson return from injury, says Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has spoken to them about staying in the moment.

“He said the next four weeks are all incredibly important games with none more important than the other, so we are just trying to do what we can each week,” said Stockdale.

“He used a phrase… something about saying you can only be where your feet are.

“That is the mentality we are taking into this.

“We are focusing on Connacht and then we will focus on Leicester.”

A knee injury limited Stockdale’s Six Nations action to a final day appearance against England, which given this is also a Lions year, was far from ideal.

He is now regarded on the fringes of selection for Warren Gatland’s squad for the summer tour to South Africa. Timing is everything when it comes to Lions tours of course, and while a couple of years ago Stockdale would have been nailed on to travel, he has seen the emergence of new players like Welsh starlet Louis Rees-Zammit who could potentially overtake him.

That makes this final part of the season extra important for Stockdale who will want to put himself in the shop window as much as possible, with European performances against Harlequins and particularly Northampton Saints, sure to have been noted.

“The injury came at a really frustrating time for me,” admitted Stockdale.

“I ended up missing pretty much all of the Six Nations so to be able to get these Challenge Cup and Rainbow Cup games to play now is very exciting.

“The new rules in the Rainbow Cup, like for example Hendy is getting to grips with the captain’s challenge, and it has been something kind of interesting and fun to focus on.

“But when you play Connacht physicality is very important and trying to win that gainline battle is important.

“They have a very talented 10 in Jack Carty and as a back three player I know if you are not on your game he will pin you into the corners and can make you look a bit silly, so I am making sure going into this game that I am not giving him an inch because if you do, he takes it.”

Stockdale insists he no longer sees his switch to fullback as an experiment and feels he has earned the right to play there and flexibility is always useful with so many quality back three players at the club.

Will Addison is among those and Ulster fans will cheer his return after over a year out with several injury problems including a back injury.

Ulster were frustrated that the PRO14 season was curtailed and they were involved in play-off rugby having had a great campaign winning 13 out of 15 games, only losing to Leinster twice.

They have set new goals now and while initially disappointed not to make the knockout stages of the Champions Cup, it could turn out to be a blessing if they bring the Challenge Cup home.

Stockdale says the European wins over Quins, who fielded a weakened team, and Saints, has boosted their belief they have still make this a memorable season.

“We were really happy with those two away games and took confidence from that.

“Northampton are a very attacking side but we felt we didn’t suffocate them the way we’d like to, so I suppose that is something we want to work on moving forward.”

Ulster skipper Henderson has not played since suffering a shoulder injury playing for Ireland against England and having him back after missing those European games is a timely boost.

Ulster beat Connacht 32-19 when the teams last met at the Sportsground in December.