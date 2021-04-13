Ulster agree early release for Coetzee 

Ulster Rugby chiefs have agreed to the early release of South African backrow Marcell Coetzee.

Coetzee was to exit the province at the end of a season having inked a deal with South Africa’s Blue Bulls - despite still having another year remaining on his Ulster contract.

But as he is sidelined with a hamstring injury, Ulster officials have this morning announced that they and the player "have reached a mutual agreement to part ways on Friday 30 April."

A statement this morning said: "With back-row, Marcell Coetzee, currently side-lined with a hamstring injury, Ulster Rugby has agreed terms which will see the player released from the club at the end of this month, ahead of his planned departure at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season. Given the need for several weeks of rehabilitation following the injury sustained by Coetzee in last month’s Guinness PRO14 fixture against Leinster, Ulster Rugby and the player have reached a mutual agreement to part ways on Friday 30 April."

Ulster's Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, added: “We have come to an agreement that will allow Marcell the time and space required to continue his rehab. I’d like to thank Marcell for his contribution to the province over the past five years and we wish him and wife, Chanelle the very best for their upcoming return home to South Africa

Coetzee joined the province for the 2016-17 season and played 57 times for the province.