Dan Biggar returns for Northampton in Challenge Cup quarter-final with Ulster

Biggar has not played since helping Wayne Pivac’s team win the Six Nations
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar makes his first appearance since a successful Six Nations when Northampton host Ulster in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 19:02

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar makes his first appearance since a successful Six Nations when Northampton host Ulster in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Biggar has not played since helping Wayne Pivac’s team win the Championship because of an abdominal injury but he has been passed fit and will pull the strings for Saints at Franklin’s Gardens.

Flanker Lewis Ludlam and lock David Ribbans are also back from their respective cheek and face injuries.

Meanwhile, Leicester have picked senior players George Ford, Tom Youngs, Ellis Genge and Dan Cole on the bench for their all-English last-eight clash with Newcastle at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The Falcons are looking to avenge their 26-12 defeat to the same opponents in the Premiership a fortnight earlier and are led by England flanker Mark Wilson.

Completing the weekend’s quarter-final line-up is Montpellier’s home clash with Benetton with Alex Lozowski, on loan from Saracens, pulling the strings for the French club.

