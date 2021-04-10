Michael Lowry deserves Ireland call, reckons Stuart McCloskey

Lowry, 22, has been one of the undoubted success stories of Ulster’s season having made a successful conversion from fly-half to fullback
Michael Lowry of Ulster is tackled by Ross Chisholm and Elia Elia of Harlequins during the Challenge Cup Round of 16 clash last weekend. Picture: Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 06:00
Cian Locke

Stuart McCloskey thinks team-mate Michael Lowry has the potential to force his way into Ireland’s back three after some excellent performances for Ulster this season.

Lowry, 22, has been one of the undoubted success stories of Ulster’s season having made a successful conversion from fly-half to fullback and will again be central to their hopes of winning tonight’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Northampton Saints (8pm).

McCloskey’s frustration at his own lack of opportunities at international level is well known with the inside centre earning just four caps since making his Ireland debut in 2016.

However, he is backing Lowry to flourish at 15 despite his diminutive stature.

“Mikey has been been amazing. For a guy not big in stature to do all the physical stuff he does and get through all that tackling, he’s been brilliant.

“The way rugby is going it would be tough to have a full team of Mikey Lowry’s playing but having one of them is like an extra spark. It’s something a bit different, isn’t it?

He can put you in a phone booth, he can get round you, he has a great kicking game and he has worked under the high ball so he’s not a target for teams now.

“I would love to see him playing international rugby and get a chance there. Obviously, the back three for Ireland is stacked, but a couple of injuries and you never know.

“He is an old head on young shoulders and already a leader in the group at 22.

“Taking those high balls like at the weekend and scoring a try isn’t a stroke of luck, it’s hard work by him and learning how to play 15 a lot more when he was basically a 10 coming out of school, so fair dues to him.”

Lowry and McCloskey both scored tries in Ulster’s 57-21 thrashing of a shadow Harlequins last Sunday. Unsurprisingly, Ulster have selected an unchanged team with captain Iain Henderson ruled out by injury.

While ‘Quins showed little interest in staying in the competition, their English Premiership rivals Saints are expected to provide Ulster with a much stronger challenge.

They have retained just six players who started their narrow win over the Dragons with Wales fly-half Dan Biggar among the established regulars to be recalled for the game at Franklin’s Gardens.

