New-look Ireland step out of the Six Nations shadows ahead of delayed campaign

A week later than their Women’s Six Nations pool rivals, Ireland finally get to step forward into what they hope will be a new era for their game when they face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

A revamped tournament structure, dividing the nations into two pools of three, looks set to be in place for this year only, an acknowledgment of these difficult times and the hasty rescheduling after the championship’s initial postponement in February and March. Yet there is genuine hope and expectation that this new April timeslot, if not the 2021 structure, is here to stay.

The upsides for women’s rugby are all too apparent, removing it from the shadow of the behemoth that is the men’s Six Nations, which is all-consuming in terms of broadcast hours, column inches and website clicks for the two months it takes centre stage.

True, Saturday’s game at Cardiff Arms Park kicks off at 5pm, just 30 minutes before Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Exeter Chiefs but RTÉ’s commitment to broadcasting Ireland’s games means it will be available on terrestrial airwaves while the European club showdown is kept on the subscription-only BT Sports channels.

It should be noted that in England, the Red Roses’ pursuit of a third title in a row will continue on the BBC’s iPlayer online service until the final weekend, a first women’s Super Saturday of finals on April 24, the Beeb’s decision to instead repeat a 2014 episode of Flog It! on BBC2.

Here, though, Ireland’s women can finally emerge from the shadows and into the limelight and scrum-half Kathryn Dane was understandably in favour of the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“It’s probably putting the women’s game on its own pedestal and respecting it in its own right, which is great and what we want,” Dane said this week, while on Thursday head coach Adam Griggs was eager to develop the idea that the impact would be felt right down to the grassroots.

“I think it could be a positive for the women’s game. Over the last couple of seasons we’ve seen how much it’s grown and you look at even domestic rugby, there’s huge growth in the area of minis, and girl’s and women’s rugby so something like this, having it stand alone, is brilliant,” Griggs said.

“Even this time of year with the weather should promote the type of game we want to play and I think it’s a good thing. I would always push that we keep playing every nation and that we are after as many Test matches as possible so while we understand how the format had to be changed this year, for us we’d certainly like to keep driving that we would play every nation as we’ve done before.”

The hope is that after a year of frustration and uncertainty as the Covid-19 pandemic left Ireland with just one fixture in 13 months, last October’s delayed Six Nations clash with Italy, that the side captained once again by back-rower Ciara Griffin is ready to hit the ground running against a Welsh team hammered 53-0 in France last weekend when the Irish were handed an opening-round bye.

It is also a new beginning for Ireland in terms of personnel with Eve Higgins making her debut at outside centre in a team with just five players capped more than 20 times at Test level and an inexperienced bench with just one player in double figures.

“We’ve definitely brought in a cohort of younger players and what we’ve got at the moment is, we feel we’ve got a better appreciation for the way the game goes and we’ve been trying to replicate that through training,” Griggs said.

“The biggest thing for us is the game understanding and the rugby IQ of these players. I think we know we’ve got super athletes here, all really talented, but it’s about how we manage the game.

In Test match rugby you won’t have it all your way, so it’s about sticking out the process of how we can build ourselves into the game, and then how we weather the storm of opposition teams because every team will have that purple patch we speak about.

“I’d like to think that come Saturday we have that greater understanding. We’ve got a pretty settled squad here, I think even of the 35, 36 players that we have involved, they’ve all now been together with me for the last couple of seasons so I think there’s a genuine appreciation of how we want to play the game and how we’ll put teams under pressure and also how we’ll cope with pressure coming back on us.”