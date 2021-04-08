Higgins to make Ireland XV's debut against Wales

SEVENS ace Eve Higgins has been named to start in the centre for Ireland's Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Head Coach Adam Griggs has also included uncapped backs Emily Lane and Stacey Flood on the replacements bench for the game (5pm, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player).

Higgins has impressed during Ireland's preparations for the Six Nations and earns her debut cap in midfield alongside the experienced Sene Naoupu.

Eimear Considine returns to the full-back jersey as one of the three changes in personnel from the victory over Italy last time out, with Lauren Delany switching to the right wing and Beibhinn Parsons lining out on the left.

Captain Ciara Griffin leads the side from number eight, with Dorothy Wall set for her fifth cap at blindside flanker and Claire Molloy named at openside.

Said Griggs: "We are extremely confident in the squad we have selected," he said. "We have had a great deal of time to prepare together and this group of players have earned the responsibility to bring the high standards we have set ourselves throughout training into this first game.

"Wales at home will bring a strong challenge and we need to make sure we start the game well and build a platform that allows us to play our game and start this competition off with a win."

IRELAND (v Wales): E Considine (UL Bohemian), L Delany (Sale Sharks, E Higgins (Railway Union), S Naoupu (Old Belvedere), B Parsons (Ballinasloe, H Tyrrell (Old Belvedere), K Dane (Old Belvedere; L Peat (Railway Union), C Moloney (Wasps), L Djougang (Old Belvedere), A McDermott (Railway Union), N Fryday (Blackrock College), D Wall (Blackrock College), C Molloy (Wasps), C Griffin (UL Bohemian).

Replacements: N Jones (Malone), K O'Dwyer (Railway Union), L Feely (Blackrock College), B Hogan (DCU), 20. H O'Connor (Blackrock College), E Lane (Blackrock College), S Flood (Railway Union), E Breen (UL Bohemian).