IRFU confirms redundancies due to Covid-19 losses

IRFU confirms redundancies due to Covid-19 losses

 ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 10:00

 The IRFU is set to make up to 20 non-playing staff members redundant due to losses incurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued to RTÉ Sport, the union confirmed the redundancy programme.

"Unfortunately the IRFU has had to operate a redundancy programme due to the ongoing financial constraints on the organisation due to Covid-19."

Last year IRFU CEO Philip Browne told the Irish Examiner that the IRFU was facing job losses and the scaling back of the professional game in Ireland if spectators didn't return to stadiums.

He said then: “We need to see some clear line of sight in December as to when are we going to get spectators back into our stadia at provincial level and at the Aviva Stadium in 2021 and if we don't have that then we have to take certain actions that are frankly unpalatable."

However, last month Browne warned that the IRFU wasn't planning for crowds returning this year,

"Our working assumption is that we won’t see crowds of any significant numbers in our ground until 2022. Maybe we are being prudent, but I think it is realistic. That is an informed assumption," he said.

More in this section

Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Final Rory O'Loughlin finally getting his due after playing the waiting game
Roddy Grant with Jordi Murphy during the warm-up 30/11/2020 Roddy Grant expects Northampton Saints to show a strong hand against Ulster
Kathryn Dane 6/4/2021 Pro contract the dream for Kathryn Dane as Ireland brace for Welsh
#irish rugby
Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Final

Peter O'Mahony in line to return to action for Rainbow Cup derbies

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up