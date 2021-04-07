Roddy Grant expects Northampton Saints to show a strong hand against Ulster

Roddy Grant expects Northampton Saints to show a strong hand against Ulster

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant with Jordi Murphy. Picture: INPHO/Craig Watson

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 06:00
Tom Nelson

Forwards’ coach Roddy Grant insists Ulster expect to face a strong Northampton Saints team in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final despite the weakened sides put out by some English teams last weekend.

Northampton were missing half of their first team regulars as they snatched a dramatic late win over the Dragons in the round of 16 while Ulster hammered a shadow Harlequins side on Sunday night.

Budge Pountney, a former Scotland captain and Heineken Cup winner with the Saints, claimed that Harlequins team selection devalued the competition. However Grant has insisted: “I don’t think so”.

“I am not commenting on the selection of other teams or what they do but the teams who rested certain guys still had cracking games and cracking results. In the year that is in it, people rest and rotate. Some other teams didn’t play some guys but it is still a great competition for us and we certainly want to do as well as we can in it. 

“Any time you are coaching against an English team you know you are in for a difficult test and I think they will put out a tough team. We are expecting a tough game and as a forwards coach expect a pack that will test us.”

Ulster are now 5/2 favourites to win the Challenge Cup and unlike the five English teams left in the last eight, they have no domestic league to worry about. They can concentrate on ending a 15-year wait for silverware. 

“We know the expectation there is among the fans but we are only in a quarter-final of the tournament. As a coaching staff we are all preparing to win.”

No decision on the fitness of skipper Iain Henderson, who missed Sunday’s game, will be made until later in the week.

Meanwhile, Ealing Trailfinders have confirmed the addition of former Ireland international Kieran Campbell to the coaching panel ahead of the 2021/22 season. Campbell will be working mainly in skills and assisting in coaching the backs and attack.

