Nick Timoney laying down a marker for next season

Nick Timoney says he is ready to play a major role in Ulster’s back row after the departure of South African star Marcell Coetzee.

For a lot of Timoney’s career, he has been Ulster’s second-choice number eight behind Coetzee, named on Thursday as the PRO14 Players’ Player of the Season, who is going home in the summer to join the Bulls.

A combination of Coetzee’s numerous injury problems, an ability to play anywhere across the back row and his own talent has seen Timoney grow from fringe player into an established back-row presence.

“Obviously there’s going to be opportunities but it wasn’t a case of somebody calling me over and saying ‘he (Coetzee) is leaving, you can take this’,” Timoney said.

“Me and Marcell have played together this season but his announcement about leaving (in December) came at a time when I’d hardly played in two or three months.

“I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder. There was a while when we were both sort of playing number eight, he was the first choice and I was the second choice but I wasn’t involved a whole lot.

“His leaving is a chance, there’s always chances, and it’s about timing but it wasn’t planned that way.”

While the surprise omission of Iain Henderson from the team line-up is a big blow to Ulster ahead of tomorrow’s Challenge Cup round-of-sixteen tie away to Harlequins, the hosts have clearly got their eyes fixed on a different prize.

Sitting in fourth place in the English Premiership, they left no-one in any doubt where their priorities lie when they unveiled a weakened match-day squad devoid of all their big names.

Suddenly a testing game at The Stoop looks a whole lot easier for Ulster, who must now be strongly fancied to advance to the quarter-finals of Europe’s secondary club competition.

With Coetzee again injured, Blackrock College’s two-time Leinster Schools Cup winner is packing down at number eight feeling more than comfortable.

“This is the most consistent run I’ve had for a while anyway. I’ve had times over the years of good runs and not so good runs.

“At the moment I’m enjoying it knowing what I need to do and what I need to bring each week. I like to think I’m adding to the team. I’ve found a good bit of form and have that bit more experience now than in the past when I’ve had a bit of a run. I think maybe a bit more rounded when I am coming good. It’s just about keeping it going.”

Billy Burns has been passed fit to start for Ulster after sustaining a groin injury while on international duty.

The fly-half was named on the Ireland bench for the final Six Nations game against England but was withdrawn due to the injury.

The absence of Henderson, who picked up a shoulder knock while on Ireland duty, is something Ulster have had to get used to this season.

He has only made two appearances for the province this season, the last of which was almost six months ago. He is replaced in the team by Kieran Treadwell.