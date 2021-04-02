Andy Friend hoping experienced pack can inspire Connacht to win over Leicester

The Westerners are without Bundee Aki and Jarrad Butler who are both suspended while Quinn Roux is sidelined until at least May
The Westerners are without Bundee Aki and Jarrad Butler who are both suspended while Quinn Roux is sidelined until at least May

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:07
Joel Slattery

Despite missing a number of regulars Connacht coach Andy Friend has named a strong side for Saturday night's Challenge Cup clash with Leicester Tigers (Welford Road, 8pm).

The Westerners are without Bundee Aki and Jarrad Butler who are both suspended while Quinn Roux is sidelined until at least May with a shoulder injury.

Friend said ahead of the game that without the trio, it is now up to others to emerge as leaders and carry the fight to the Gallagher Premiership side Connacht go into the game having not won in England since a 26-21 win in Worcester in the 2009-10 season.

In Butler's absence, Paul Boyle captains the side from number 8 jersey in a back row where he’s joined by flankers Eoghan Masterson and Conor Oliver.

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham make up an experienced front row, while Ultan Dillane partners Gavin Thornbury in the second row.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty are the half-backs, with Tom Daly and Sean O’Brien starting together at centre for the third straight game.

Matt Healy is named on the wing, joined in the back three by Alex Wootton and John Porch.

CONNACHT (v Leicester): John Porch, Alex Wootton, Sean O’Brien, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Oisin Dowling, Abraham Papali’I, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Peter Sullivan.

