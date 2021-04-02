Rob Herring: Challenge Cup gives Ulster the chance to finally win a trophy

Rob Herring looked like a man who’d had enough when he ripped the PRO14 silver medal off from around his neck after yet another final defeat by Leinster last September.

All he has known during his nine years at Ulster is that every time they come close to a trophy, it’s Leinster who take it away.

The good news about Ulster making their first ever appearance in the European Challenge Cup on Sunday is that Leinster are not in this one.

The bad news is that in being paired with the in-form Harlequins at The Stoop, they got the toughest draw possible.

Still Herring, excited to be back after a good Six Nations with Ireland in a season when he has played more for Ireland than his club, believes this could be the year when they finally pull it off.

“No one in the squad has won anything with Ulster, we have been so close on multiple occasions but we just haven’t got across the line for various reasons.

“I’m a big believer with the squad we have now and the young guys coming up.

“We just have to get that monkey off our back and move forward.”

Herring has only played six games for Ulster this season, compared to 18 last season and 22 the previous year.

International duty has been his focus, so much so that he’s now in with a shout of making the Lions squad, but that in no way has weakened his desire to land a piece of silverware so desperately craved at Ulster, now 15 years without a trophy.

“There is a big difference in believing you can do something and actually doing it – that breeds another level confidence and a bit of know-how in how to win those tight play-off games.

“I think as a province we are in a really good place and there is so much to be excited for, but we have to take that next step now to go and win something because when people have that feeling of winning it makes them want to have it again.” Herring was always a reliable alternative for Ulster at hooker when Rory Best was away with Ireland and now be finds himself in that role of trying to ease his way back in at club level at a critical time with two new competitions to fight for in the Challenge Cup and the Rainbow Cup.

“It is a bit of a different situation for me, because past Six Nations campaigns have been back and forward and the Autumn Cup this season took a lot of time away from Ulster.

“I love playing with the guys here and it’s a really tight squad to come back into and add energy to your game.”

Ulster defeated ‘Quins, currently fourth in the English Premiership, home and away in the 2019/2020 Champions Cup campaign but Herring knows their opponents are vastly improved since then.

“You look at Harlequins at the moment and they are probably the in-form team in the Premiership,” he said.

“They have definitely gone back to their DNA and doing things off the cuff.

“Their backs are playing brilliantly, they have a good maul, and yes we have had good times there in the past but it’s going to take a lot to achieve that again this weekend.”