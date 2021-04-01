Mossy Lawler appointed assistant attack coach at Connacht

Two-time Heineken Cup winner Lawler joined Connacht as a coach in 2014 after a successful playing career with Munster and Wasps
Mossy Lawler appointed assistant attack coach at Connacht

Mossy Lawler in action for Munster in 2003.

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 17:55
Joel Slattery

Former Munster back Mossy Lawler has been appointed as the Connacht has been appointed assistant attack and skills coach for next season.

Two-time Heineken Cup winner Lawler joined Connacht as a coach in 2014 after a successful playing career with Munster and Wasps. He has spent the last six years as elite player development officer in the Connacht Academy and four years as head coach for the Connacht Eagles.

At international level, the Limerick man served as attack coach of the Ireland U18 Schools and head coach of the Ireland U19s.

Elsewhere, Peter Wilkins will move to a new role of senior coach where he will have primary responsibility for attack and Colm Tucker who comes on board as defence and forwards technical skills coach at the province.

All three coaches have signed two-year contracts running in tandem with Andy Friend’s recently announced extension as head coach.

“This is a really exciting development for Connacht Rugby," said Friend. "Firstly with Peter as our new senior coach we have someone who has been a crucial part of the coaching team since my arrival. Pete has an incredible knowledge of the game and has built up a wealth of experience across the PRO14 and Super Rugby.

"I’m equally pleased to welcome Colm and Mossy into our coaching setup from next season," he added. "I’ve always believed in strong integration between the Pro and Academy environments, so we’ve been working closely together the past few years."

Wilkins first joined Connacht as defence coach as 2017, having previously held the same role at Edinburgh Rugby for two seasons while Tucker joined Connacht in 2015 and held a range of coaching roles, focussing primarily on the academy and Eagles sides.



