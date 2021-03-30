Ciara Griffin: Sevens star Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe will ‘tear it up’ in 15s

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is backing new faces from the national Sevens to give the upcoming Six Nations campaign fresh impetus as they target success in the competition’s new format.

The six teams will be divided into two pools of three, each playing their rivals before a Super Saturday finals day on April 24. Ireland will start with a bye as pool opponents France and Wales do battle in Vannes this Saturday, kicking off a week later against the Welsh at Cardiff Arms Park.

Griffin is confident the five Ireland Sevens players will help her team hit the ground running and at Tuesday’s Six Nations launch the skipper predicted sevens try machine Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe would “tear it up” in 15s.

“Yeah, completely. She has a brilliant rugby brain,” Griffin said of the 25-year-old from Tipperary. “She does her homework. She works so hard off the field and performs so well on the field. I can’t wait to see her tear it up in this campaign.”

Murphy Crowe is in the squad with Sevens team-mates Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, and Grace Moore, with the quintet all eagerly awaiting Test debuts having first been called into camp by head coach Adam Griggs last October.

Ireland beat Italy 21-7 in a postponed 2020 championship fixture before the final game in France was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The girls have been in camps previously so they’re not new into the squad, they have been involved a long time now and they’re doing brilliantly.

“They have great attitudes, they’re really eager to learn, and have fitted in seamlessly.”

Despite playing just one Test in 12 months, Ireland have been training regularly since the Government awarded them elite status under the terms of the Covid-19 restrictions with Griggs holding 20 camps amid the disruption of the delayed Six Nations and postponement of both the 2021 World Cup qualifiers and the tournament itself. Griffin said the time in camp had been put to good use, however.

“One big thing for us is our defensive system. Kieran Hallett has done massive work with us as a group. A lot of our defensive knowledge has improved, our linespeed is something we’ve worked on a lot, our work off the ball, work-rate, we’ve worked on that.

“Again, attacking rugby, playing what’s in front of you, playing that expansive game that we know we can play. It doesn’t matter what the picture is in front, if you see a gap, just go for it. We’re looking forward to applying those elements to our game.”

She added: “We’re looking forward to getting out and playing. We just want to play some rugby. We’ve really developed and improved as a group. Past performances are past performances. They don’t win you a championship. It’s what is happening now. And that’s what we’re going to focus on now. Wales is our next match and we want to hit the ground running and put in a performance.”