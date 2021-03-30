Andy Friend looking for new heroes to emerge as Connacht face Leicester without experienced trio

Connacht coach Andy Friend said it is up to others to emerge as leaders and carry the fight to Leicester Tigers next Saturday as they bid to fill the gap left by the absence of Bundee Aki, skipper Jarrad Butler and Quinn Roux.

Aki and Butler are both suspended and Roux is sidelined until at least May with a shoulder injury which ruled him out of the Six Nations.

But Friend is confident they have the depth in their squad to go to Welford Road and secure a victory which would give them a home quarter-final in the Challenge Cup against either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons.

“If we had those three players they would be featuring somewhere in that team but we don’t have them and that’s the reality with what we have got.

“But we have other quality and that’s what we have been building for the past three years, a quality squad and when certain players drop out other players get their opportunity to step up and pretty much to a man they have taken that opportunity when it has arisen.

“So I’m excited about the team we are going to select, but it’s definitely going to be a big task for us.

"Leicester are a very good side and we are heading to their home turf. One thing in our favour is our away form this season. But this is a different challenge, it is knockout rugby up against a team which I think is starting to find real form.” It will be a first ever meeting with Leicester Tigers for a Connacht side who have played more games in the Challenge Cup than anyone else, and while they have never managed to get to the final after those 126 games in the competition, Friend is pitching the bar high and aiming for silverware.

“We keep talking about, as a squad, winning silverware, so win four games and we will win silverware. That’s our collective intention, so there is pressure on us.

“We know Connacht’s form against English sides hasn’t been great over the course of history so we get an opportunity to go and correct that. We are up against a very formidable side so it will be no mean feat,” he added.

Prop Jack Aungier is the only doubtful player and a decision on his availability will be made during the week, while the likes of backrower Sean O’Brien (head), Conor Dean (shoulder) and Tiernan O’Halloran (quad) are all due to return to action in the next two to three weeks.