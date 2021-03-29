Claire Molloy aims to hit the ground running with new Six Nations format

Claire Molloy is relishing the chance for Ireland’s women to put a year of uncertainty and frustration behind them and hit the ground running when their Six Nations campaign gets underway in Wales next week.

Ireland has managed to play just one game in 12 months after the end of the 2020 championship, first delayed by six months from March at the outset of Covid-19 lockdown, was abandoned last October due to further outbreaks in France.

Adam Griggs’ squad has also seen the 2021 Six Nations shifted from February and March to a condensed championship in April, their World Cup qualification plans dashed by the latest wave of the pandemic and the postponement of this year’s tournament in New Zealand pushed back to 2022.

Such events have made for trying times but now the Wasps back-rower, who works as a doctor in a Cardiff hospital, can look forward to brighter days ahead, both for Ireland and potentially further down the track with a women’s British & Irish Lions squad.

The Lions earlier this month signed a partnership with Royal London that not only covers the men’s tour to South Africa this summer but will see the company fund a feasibility study into a women’s Lions touring side. Molloy, speaking to the Irish Examiner courtesy of Royal London, wholeheartedly welcomed the move.

“I suppose I hoped,” she said of the possibility. “The conversation happens every time there’s a men’s tour, we’d have chats amongst ourselves as Irish players or at club level with the English and Scottish players, ‘who would make the women’s Lions team?’ ‘How would that go?’ ‘Would we go to New Zealand?’, ‘Will we have a big tour?’ and ‘What kind of combinations?’

“So it’s really exciting that Royal London has invested in the feasibility study. I think it’s the first that we’ve seen a major company invest in looking at the prospect of it and they’ve taken a big leap to invest in the women’s game and let’s hope it’s a positive outcome, that there will be a tour because that would be, you know, the first women’s Lions.

“If you think about how the men get their caps, it would be on a par, women’s Lion number one, number two., number three… that would be quite exciting. Any player wants to play at the top of their game and they’ve seen the competition for places in the men’s Six Nations, people really shine to represent the men’s Lions team and that would be the same in the women’s. It’s a massive carrot as a player.”

There are more immediate objectives for Molloy with Ireland, though, now that Test-match rugby is back in view, with games against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on April 10 and France at Donnybrook’s Energia Park a week later.

With the competition revamped for the ongoing pandemic, the Six Nations is split into two pools of three teams each and gets underway this weekend when Ireland’s pool rivals France and Wales meet in Vannes on Saturday while England host Scotland in Doncaster.

Ireland will watch with interest as they begin another weekend camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown.

“It will be interesting to be training while other fixtures are going ahead,” Molloy said. “It’s live analysis isn’t it? Live adaption that we’ll be able to bring into our Sunday session having been able to look at Wales and France and identifying features and key parts of their game that we can work on. It just gives us an extra day to have a look at them and really hit the ground running.”

Despite having last played together against Italy five months ago, Molloy is confident Ireland will be able to do just that, by starting as they mean to go on.

“I think it’s very feasible. What we try to mimic in camp is high intensity. We’ve had sessions where we’re hitting above match-day intensity in terms of the work we’re doing and that’s been a key focus since I’ve been back, it’s really allowed us to perform and I think you saw that against Italy in the Six Nations.

“Okay, we haven’t played in a while so everyone’s first 20 minutes is going to be a bit wobbly but the intensity we brought after that allowed us to dominate.

“So what we’ll hopefully build into Wales is not having that dodgy first 20 minutes. Be accepting that is going to be our first 20 minutes of international Test rugby but being a bit more consistent and really dominating as time goes by.”