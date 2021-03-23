Kieran Campbell to leave roles with Ulster and Ireland U20s

Kieran Campbell: Leaving his roles with Ulster and Irish rugby. Picture: Ramsey Cardy

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 17:15
Joel Slattery

Ulster Rugby Acadamy manager and Ireland U20 head coach Kieran Campbell will leave both roles this summer, the IRFU have announced.

The former Ulster and Ireland scrum-half was appointed to the international role after three years as assistant coach to Noel McNamara, a spell which included the 2019 Grand Slam-winning campaign.

“The last six years has been a great journey in developing a pathway for Ulster’s young talent," Campbell said. "I have been fortunate to lead the Ulster Academy, to support the development of young men in reaching their potential as rugby players and people, and I am delighted that many are now realising their potential and performing with Ulster.

“I have relished the challenge of my role with Ulster as Academy Manager, and with Ireland U20s, however I believe the time is right for me to now step into a new challenge and I’m excited for what lies ahead. I wish the Province every success going forward.”

Peter Smyth, IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, paid tribute to the influence he has had on a generation of young Irish players.

“Firstly, I would like to start by acknowledging the immense service Kieran has given to both Ulster and Irish Rugby over the last 20 years in his various roles encompassing all aspects of the game,” Smyth said. “His playing career ran through the entire spectrum of the Elite Player Pathway from National Age-Grade sides through to the Ulster and Ireland senior teams.

“Following on from this, his positions with Ulster Rugby and the IRFU as firstly an Elite Player Development Officer and then subsequently Academy Manager and National Age-Grade coach, leaves a true legacy of a player-centred approach to development across all programmes, systems and teams he has engaged with.

“As a result of his work, all of these squads and programmes are in a position to continue to flourish in the seasons and years ahead," Smyth added.

