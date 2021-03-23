Five uncapped players in squad as Ireland women get Six Nations fixtures confirmed

Ciara Griffin will captain the squad for the tournament which will see Ireland play three matches in three weeks
Five uncapped players in squad as Ireland women get Six Nations fixtures confirmed

Ireland women's captain Ciara Griffin leads a squad with a number of new faces in the set-up. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 14:49
Joel Slattery

Ireland women's rugby team will finally get their Six Nations campaign underway next month as the governing body confirmed the fixture list this afternoon.

The delayed Championship will see Ireland play two groups games against Wales and France and a play-off against a team from the other group to determine final placings.

Head coach Adam Griggs has named a 35-player squad, which includes five uncapped players.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane and Grace Moore all have experience playing international 7s rugby and now have a chance to show what they can do in the 15-a-side game.

Ciara Griffin will captain the squad which also includes Katie O'Dwyer, Neve Jones and Brittany Hogan, who all made their debut against Italy last October.

"It means a huge amount to us to have Test rugby on the horizon," Griggs said. "This group have been working very closely together over the past number of months and the Six Nations was always going to be a priority for us.

"We have two more camps to fine tune things ahead of the first fixture and competition for match squad places will be high," the head coach added.

Ireland start their campaign away to Wales on April 10 with a 5pm kick off at the Cardiff Arms Park.

A week later they welcome France to Donnybrook. The Energia Park clash kicks off at 2.15 on April 17.

The final, as well as the third-pace and fifth-place playoffs take place the following weekend.

IRELAND squad (Women's Six Nations): Backs - Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster), Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster). Forwards - Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster), Emma Hooban (Blackrock College/Leinster), Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps), Grace Moore (Railway Union), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).

More in this section

Garry Ringrose 13/3/2021 Leinster must plan without Irish trio for Munster
England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium England prop Ellis Genge avoids citing for Johnny Sexton altercation
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-CLERMONT Ronan O’Gara reveals Italy approach – and the reasons he politely declined
#irish women’s rugby#women’s sport
Ireland v England - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium

Dave Kilcoyne the only Munster injury concern from returning Ireland contingent for PRO14 final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up