Five uncapped players in squad as Ireland women get Six Nations fixtures confirmed

Ireland women's rugby team will finally get their Six Nations campaign underway next month as the governing body confirmed the fixture list this afternoon.

The delayed Championship will see Ireland play two groups games against Wales and France and a play-off against a team from the other group to determine final placings.

Head coach Adam Griggs has named a 35-player squad, which includes five uncapped players.

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane and Grace Moore all have experience playing international 7s rugby and now have a chance to show what they can do in the 15-a-side game.

Ciara Griffin will captain the squad which also includes Katie O'Dwyer, Neve Jones and Brittany Hogan, who all made their debut against Italy last October.

"It means a huge amount to us to have Test rugby on the horizon," Griggs said. "This group have been working very closely together over the past number of months and the Six Nations was always going to be a priority for us.

"We have two more camps to fine tune things ahead of the first fixture and competition for match squad places will be high," the head coach added.

Ireland start their campaign away to Wales on April 10 with a 5pm kick off at the Cardiff Arms Park.

A week later they welcome France to Donnybrook. The Energia Park clash kicks off at 2.15 on April 17.

The final, as well as the third-pace and fifth-place playoffs take place the following weekend.

IRELAND squad (Women's Six Nations): Backs - Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster), Ellen Murphy (Blackrock College/Leinster), Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/ Connacht), Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs), Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster). Forwards - Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster), Anna Caplice (Harlequins), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/ Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster), Emma Hooban (Blackrock College/Leinster), Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps), Grace Moore (Railway Union), Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster), Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/ Munster).