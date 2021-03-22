Jack Conan steps up to the plate for Ireland just as CJ Stander steps away

Andy Farrell made six changes for Saturday’s game against England but it was the choice of Jack Conan at No 8 that came from left-field.

It was a curveball of a choice that landed in the catcher’s glove before anyone had a chance to swing at it.

Conan’s talent is not in doubt but events, injuries among them, have held him back. Thing is, luck is a two-way street and he knows well that he wouldn’t have played had James Ryan not been injured and Tadhg Beirne been shifted into the second row.

“I haven’t started for Ireland since the warm-up games against Wales in 2019 so it’s been a long road and there have been massive ups and downs.

“But it’s all worth it when you put in that performance for 80 minutes and you look around the room and your team-mates and everyone’s happy and knows the job they went out to do. It really doesn’t get any better than that.”

Conan’s timing was spot on.

CJ Stander’s announcement about his impending retirement leaves the door open for someone to guard the back gate in the scrum.

The Dubliner’s input two days ago was key. It was Conan who batted down the lineout with the finesse of a housekeeper plumping a cushion and allowed Keith Earls to explode through the gap and claim the opening try.

And it was Conan who snaffled the last ruck after 22 phases of exceptional build-up play to dot down three minutes before half-time.

He brushed off the suggestion of an illegal side entry in much the same way he had Luke Cowan-Dickie in breaching the line.

“That was just opportunistic. I had seen there was no-one directly in front of me, just take the biscuit, go for it and see how close we can get.

It was nice, I don’t think I’ve scored a try in a long time and it was nice to break the duck. It was fantastic to get over.

The stats bear this out. His last score, for club or country, came two years ago this month against France. This was just his second Six Nations start, the other coming three years ago against Italy. This was big for him, in every sense.

Amid it all lay an element of frustration. A regret that he didn’t register a few more carries or tackles. These are the meat and bones of a No.8’s menu and it is that standard but crucial fare that Stander has provided so consistently across the last five campaigns.

If Conan is to replace the Munster man going forward he will need to do more and to so it more often. He has admitted in the past to a tendency to drift out of games. This isn’t a trait that he or Ireland can afford. He’ll know that.

The task now, for Conan and for Ireland, is to back this up but they are entitled to delight in the fact that they have allowed Stander to bring his Ireland career to a close in such fairytale fashion.

And there was an undeniable sense of satisfaction in Conan’s words as he spoke about producing such a collective effort on the back of a spell where the team’s bona fides had been under such scrutiny. “I don’t want to be too controversial about it, but we trust our own ability and we know what we are about. Obviously, people have to write articles and say what they want to say but we knew we had it in us.

“It just hadn’t clicked in the first two games. We had 14 men against Wales and we still attacked well.

“Look, France wasn’t our day, but the ability was always there, and we always knew it. People were aware of the criticism, but I don’t think we listened to it too much because we knew we could go out there and put those scores on the pitch. It was just about doing it, execution.

“International rugby is about the one or two per centres. It doesn’t always work out but we knew we had it in the locker so it was to go out there and show it.”