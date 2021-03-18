Cormac Izuchukwu handed first Ulster start

Cormac Izuchukwu made his Ulster debut against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 12:59
Tom Nelson

Cormac Izuchukwu will make his first start for Ulster in tomorrow night’s PRO14 dead rubber against Zebre.

The London-born 6’7 lock who grew up in Offaly joined the Ulster Academy last summer and has made four appearances off the bench in the last month and is now rewarded with his first start in the second row.

Ulster make seven changes to the team which beat the Dragons last week with Ethan McIlroy replacing Jacob Stockdale at fullback for their final PRO14 game of the season at Kingspan Stadium (8.15pm).

Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and John Cooney are the other changes in the backline.

Marty Moore replaces Ross Kane at tighthead with Jordi Murphy coming into a rejigged backline for Nick Timoney, with Sean Reidy moving across to blindside and David McCann moving from six to number eight.

Ulster are guaranteed to finish in second place in Conference A behind runaway leaders Leinster.

ULSTER: E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; M Lowry, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; C Izuchukwu, K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy (capt), D McCann 

Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, M Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, B Moxham.

ZEBRE: G Di Giulio, P Bruno, T Boni, E Lucchin, J Elliott, P Pescetto, J Renton; P Buonfiglio, M Ceciliani, M Nocera, M Kearney, I Nagle, I Bianchi, L Masselli, P Junior Leavasa.

Replacements: M Manfredi, D Rimpelli, E Bello, L Krumov, C Alaimalo, N Casilio, G Palazzani, A Rizzi.

Referee: Andrew Brace

