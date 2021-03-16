Peter O'Mahony: 'There's kids around Ireland and beyond who want to be like CJ Stander'

Peter O’Mahony paid tribute to a selfless professional and incredible team-mate as he reacted to the news that fellow Munster and Ireland back-rower CJ Stander is set to retire at the end of this season.

A team-mate in his province for nine years since the South African joined Munster from the Blue Bulls in 2012 and with Ireland following Stander’s qualification to represent his adopted country under residency rules in 2016, O’Mahony also toured New Zealand with his friend as British & Irish Lions tourists in 2017.

O’Mahony, at 31 seven months older than the soon-to-retire Stander, was part of a stunned team room at Carton House on Monday night when the No.8 broke the news to the national squad as they began preparations for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations final-round clash with England at Aviva Stadium and told them it would be his 51st and final game for Ireland.

“We were very shocked obviously when he told us all last night,” O’Mahony said on Tuesday. “I didn't see it coming, I don't think anyone did.

“He explained his reasons and they're very valid ones, very noble ones in my opinion. Everyone would respect his decision. "The man has given an incredible amount to Ireland, Munster as well and Limerick.

“He is an incredible team-mate and he's going to give a bit back to his family now for the sacrifices they've made for him. We'll hopefully make this week and the couple of months left that he's playing with us as special as we can.” A

sked why Stander had made such a good team-mate, O’Mahony said: “His selflessness, professionalism. From the day he arrived in Munster he did his best to buy into our culture and now he's creating bits of our culture.

“He's a person I'd always think 'who do kids look up to?' You want to be someone young fellas look up to, I suppose it's a nice compliment to give someone. There's kids around, not just Ireland, around the British Isles and beyond who want to be like CJ.

“He's a family man, an incredible friend, incredible team-mate, but most importantly an incredible friend. I can't say much more.” O’Mahony also focused in on Stander the competitive athlete.

“You see the way he turns up every week. It's no secret that he's never had a long-term injury or any sort of injury and that's down to how he looks after himself.

“He brings an incredible edge. He's an immaculate trainer. Incredibly coachable, his ability to listen and learn new skills.

“The player he arrived as and player he is now, he's come such a long way and he's lapped up (info) from the incredible coaches we have spent time with.

“He is just a competitor, we've all watched him play 50-odd times for Ireland and 150 for Munster, he's just competitive with everything and that's what made him such an incredible team-mate.”

O’Mahony is back in the Ireland squad and available for selection once more having served a three-match suspension following his red card in the 14th minute of the opening Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on February 7.

Of his time on the sidelines, the Corkman said: “It's been hard. It's different when you're injured. When you're fit and healthy and raring to go, but can't play it's a bit tougher.

“I spent a couple of great weeks with Munster, training with the A team and stuff, helping the seniors prepare for their games. Back here then (at Irish camp) last week to help the lads as best I could, which I enjoyed.

“I'm not making any bones about it, I'm looking forward to getting back playing.”