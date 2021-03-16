Graham Rowntree: CJ Stander retirement 'a bombshell'

Graham Rowntree has reacted with shock to the news that CJ Stander is to retire at the end of the season.

Stander, 30, dropped the bombshell on Tuesday morning that he has decided to walk away from the professional game and return to his native South Africa after seven years at Munster, turning down a renewal of his IRFU central contract having made his 50th Test appearance for Ireland in last Sunday’s Six Nations win over Scotland.