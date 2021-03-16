Graham Rowntree: CJ Stander retirement 'a bombshell'

Graham Rowntree has reacted with shock to the news that CJ Stander is to retire at the end of the season.
Stander, 30, dropped the bombshell on Tuesday morning that he has decided to walk away from the professional game and return to his native South Africa after seven years at Munster, turning down a renewal of his IRFU central contract having made his 50th Test appearance for Ireland in last Sunday’s Six Nations win over Scotland.
Munster forwards coach Rowntree, who also worked with the No.8 on the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, was as surprised as everyone else by Stander’s announcement, head coach Johann van Graan breaking the news to the Munster squad at training on Tuesday morning.
"What a loss," Rowntree said. "I'm gutted. I'm so sorry to see him go. I'm delighted to see him go on his terms but there is plenty of rugby for him to play before he goes.
"He's a great bloke and we'll miss him around here. Literally, big shoes to fill.
"I've no idea about the details, all I've heard is the bombshell like you today.
"Hopefully we can give him a good send-off in a rugby sense.
"Day in day out he empties the tank, he plays 80 minutes and gives everything in every training session.
"He's warm as well, he likes a bit of craic like everyone around here. He is a big character who will be difficult to replace.”