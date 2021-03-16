Five of CJ Stander's greatest performances for Munster and Ireland

Following CJ Stander's shock retirement announcement, Simon Lewis picks out five of Stander's standout moments since moving to Ireland in 2012
Five of CJ Stander's greatest performances for Munster and Ireland

CJ Stander scored two tries on his first Munster start against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park in 2012. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 11:50
Simon Lewis

December 1, 2012 

Scores two tries on his first Munster start, against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park, two months after joining from the Blue Bulls. Playing at No.6 alongside Tommy O’Donnell and James Coughlan, Stander picks up the first of many, many man-of-the-match awards.

February 7, 2016 

CJ Stander during the national anthems before making his Ireland debut against Wales in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

CJ Stander during the national anthems before making his Ireland debut against Wales in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Hits the ground running in Test rugby having qualified for Ireland after three years of residency in Limerick, making six big carries in the opening 12 minutes of an epic 16-16 Six Nations draw with Wales, after which he walks off with the man-of-the-match award.

October 22, 2016 

Munster's CJ Stander with Anthony Foley's sons, Tony and Dan, at Thomond Park in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Munster's CJ Stander with Anthony Foley's sons, Tony and Dan, at Thomond Park in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wearing No.24 as Munster mourn the sudden loss of Anthony Foley and retire the No.8 jersey, Stander honours his late mentor on an afternoon of high emotion at Thomond Park with a typical turnover to set up a Jaco Taute try in a thrilling and thunderous team performance to beat Glasgow Warriors the day after Axel’s funeral.

March 17, 2018 

CJ Stander is tackled by Jonny May, left, and James Haskell of England as he scores a try at Twickenham Stadium in 2018. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

CJ Stander is tackled by Jonny May, left, and James Haskell of England as he scores a try at Twickenham Stadium in 2018. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Helps Ireland seal the Grand Slam in a rout of England at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day, finishing the try of the game as Ireland strike off a lineout near halfway. Stander keeps pace with a rampaging Bundee Aki to receive the centre’s pass and slide in against the base of a post to put Ireland into a 12-0 lead after 23 minutes.

December 19, 2020 

CJ Stander scores a try in Munster's comeback victory over Clermont Auvergne last December. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

CJ Stander scores a try in Munster's comeback victory over Clermont Auvergne last December. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Three turnovers at Stade Marcel Michelin help Munster turn the tide after a nightmare Champions Cup start against ASM Clermont Auvergne. He also scores a try to help his side overturn a 19-point first-half deficit and win 39-31. Needless to say, Stander picks up yet another man-of-the-match award, underlining he is in the form of his life.

Read More

CJ Stander makes shock decision to retire from professional rugby this year

More in this section

A view of the match balls ahead of the game 24/2/2018 World Rugby announces new ‘landmark’ global women’s tournament
CJ Stander with his parents Jannie and Amanda 9/4/2018 ‘The Bulls thought CJ Stander was a cheap catch, a farm boy’
CJ Stander interviewed after the game 14/3/2021 CJ Stander makes shock decision to retire from professional rugby this year
#irish rugby#munster rugby#six nations
England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium

Henry Slade a doubt for England’s Six Nations finale against Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up