Five of CJ Stander's greatest performances for Munster and Ireland

December 1, 2012

Scores two tries on his first Munster start, against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park, two months after joining from the Blue Bulls. Playing at No.6 alongside Tommy O’Donnell and James Coughlan, Stander picks up the first of many, many man-of-the-match awards.

February 7, 2016

CJ Stander during the national anthems before making his Ireland debut against Wales in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Hits the ground running in Test rugby having qualified for Ireland after three years of residency in Limerick, making six big carries in the opening 12 minutes of an epic 16-16 Six Nations draw with Wales, after which he walks off with the man-of-the-match award.

October 22, 2016

Munster's CJ Stander with Anthony Foley's sons, Tony and Dan, at Thomond Park in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wearing No.24 as Munster mourn the sudden loss of Anthony Foley and retire the No.8 jersey, Stander honours his late mentor on an afternoon of high emotion at Thomond Park with a typical turnover to set up a Jaco Taute try in a thrilling and thunderous team performance to beat Glasgow Warriors the day after Axel’s funeral.

March 17, 2018

CJ Stander is tackled by Jonny May, left, and James Haskell of England as he scores a try at Twickenham Stadium in 2018. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Helps Ireland seal the Grand Slam in a rout of England at Twickenham on St Patrick’s Day, finishing the try of the game as Ireland strike off a lineout near halfway. Stander keeps pace with a rampaging Bundee Aki to receive the centre’s pass and slide in against the base of a post to put Ireland into a 12-0 lead after 23 minutes.

December 19, 2020

CJ Stander scores a try in Munster's comeback victory over Clermont Auvergne last December. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Three turnovers at Stade Marcel Michelin help Munster turn the tide after a nightmare Champions Cup start against ASM Clermont Auvergne. He also scores a try to help his side overturn a 19-point first-half deficit and win 39-31. Needless to say, Stander picks up yet another man-of-the-match award, underlining he is in the form of his life.