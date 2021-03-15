'I’m obviously doing something right': Understated Tadhg Beirne relishing crack at England

Four rounds into the Six Nations, and Tadhg Beirne still can’t shake the question marks.

Actually, make that question mark. Singular. The only doubt about the Munster forward now is whether he is of more service to Ireland in the second row or the back row. Any debate as to whether he should be in the team has been stripped of any merit.

Man of the Match yesterday, and against Italy in Rome, he was in the running for the same bauble on opening day against Wales in Cardiff. The one time he didn’t knock the lights out was against France, and it’s not like he was a pale shadow of himself that day.

This is a guy who was deemed too small to prosper as an international second-row, and whose prospects of a place in the line to the rear seemed problematic given the abundance of talent which Ireland have always enjoyed in that department.

“I’m just happy to get a run of games,” he said last night, as if he was some punter plucked from a local park. “Personally, it’s great to still be selected every week. If my performances are getting me selected, I’m obviously doing something right.”

Beirne’s understated nature was never more apparent than after the win against Italy when he joked that those responsible for choosing Man of the Match must have mixed him up with Will Connors. But modesty cannot disguise the impression he has made.

Some correspondence with Lions letterhead seems destined for his door.

Paul O’Connell spoke in glowing terms of him last week, praising his maul defence, his eye for a gap with ball in hand, and the manner in which he has adapted to a tweaked role at Munster since signing from Scarlets.

Losing to Wales, scraping past Scotland, and losing to France isn’t the sort of Six Nations that suggests an Ireland side making giant strides forward, but there has been an evolution in the composition of the side in recent times.

The most recent example of this is Ryan Baird, who made his debut in Rome and then pounced on Ali Price in the game’s closing act yesterday with a tackle that allowed Iain Henderson to follow up and claim what proved to be the winning penalty.

“He has been great since he came in,” said Beirne. “He’s real eager to learn. You can see it in him that he is so happy to be out there, enjoying every minute of it. That has transferred into the way he played.”

There was no whitewashing of a performance that delivered various shades of both good and bad.

Yes, a win in Murrayfield is not to be sniffed at, but one of the areas deemed in need of a refit was the breakdown work in attack.

The manner in which Scotland’s first two tries were conceded had already begun to fester even as he spoke and the engine of the tram bus hummed impatiently, not least because Ireland seemed in control for such long periods at times.

Ultimately, though, they look ahead with another win in the bag, and that will inevitably shape the next six days. A loss yesterday and the walls in team HQ — already so constricting thanks to Covid — would have closed in with a near suffocating effect.

The mood, longer-term, will be framed by events in Dublin next Saturday, however. Lose to England, and it becomes a below-par championship. A step backwards. Win, and it erases painful recent history with the old enemy and puts serious wind in their sails.

Simplistic? Sure, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

“I don’t think I have played and beaten them at senior level yet,” said the Munster man.

“So I’m looking forward to having a crack at them. They are going to be going all-guns-blazing. They had a great win [against France].

“We’re both in the same situation where we both can’t win the championship, but we are playing for a place in the Six Nations table. But I don’t think there will be anything left on the field, that’s for sure.”