Three changes for Ireland's Scotland mission

Jamison Gibson-Park has retained his place as Ireland’s scrum-half for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.
Head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to the side that started the win against Italy last time out but there is no way straight back into the number nine jersey for fit-again Conor Murray, who has to be content with a place on the bench on his return from the hamstring strain that kept him out of the last two rounds.
Wing Keith Earls, prop Cian Healy and hooker Rob Herring are the fresh faces having all come off the bench in the 48-10 win in Rome, replacing Jordan Larmour, Dave Kilcoyne and Ronan Kelleher respectively, all of whom are handed places on the bench.
CJ Stander will win his 50th cap when he starts at No.8 in a team captained once more by Johnny Sexton.
Farrell has in large part rewarded the starting XV which ran six tries past Italy at Stadio Olimpico a fortnight ago to deliver a first win of the 2021 championship after narrow defeats to both Wales and France.
Yet more testing conditions forecast for the Scottish capital on Sunday may have swayed the head coach to go for Earls’s greater experience on the wing in place of Jordan Larmour, who reverts to the bench.
Gibson-Park provided spark and unpredictability at scrum-half in Rome but Craig Casey, an impressive debutant off the bench in Rome, misses out as he makes way for Munster team-mate Murray although Ryan Baird, who was also impactful as a second-half replacement against the Italians, retains his place as second-row cover. The other close selection call seems to have been at hooker where the more experienced Herring has replaced Kelleher in what is expected to be a much tighter and more intense forwards battles at both the breakdown and set-piece.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was set to name his team later on Friday.