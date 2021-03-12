Three changes for Ireland's Scotland mission

Jamison Gibson-Park has retained his place as Ireland’s scrum-half for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to the side that started the win against Italy last time out but there is no way straight back into the number nine jersey for fit-again Conor Murray, who has to be content with a place on the bench on his return from the hamstring strain that kept him out of the last two rounds.