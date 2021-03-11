The €425m CVC Six Nations contract: The key questions answered 

Six Nations Rugby has agreed a long-term strategic partnership with CVC Capital Partners, completing an agreement to sell a 14.3% stake to the private equity firm that will be worth up to £365m (€425m) to the member unions, subject to regulatory approval.

This deal follows the 27% stake taken by CVC in England’s Premiership Rugby Limited and it’s newly acquired 28% shareholding in Celtic Rugby, organisers of the Guinness PRO14, in which the IRFU is also a stakeholder and will receive up to €30m.

So what does this mean for Irish Rugby?

CVC’s stake equates to a one-seventh share in Six Nations Rugby, which also incorporates the Women’s and U20s tournaments, plus the autumn international series.

The CVC investment, being acquired over a five-year period, will be divided on a sliding scale with the English and French unions set to gain the largest payouts, around £95m (€110m) each, due to their broadcast market share. The Irish Rugby Football Union is set to receive a windfall of £48m (€56m), slightly less than Wales, a little more than Scotland.

The IRFU said it expected to receive approximately £6m (€7m) net of costs due when the deal closes later this year.

So they’ve sold the family silver?

The unions have insisted that is absolutely not the case. CVC’s share makes them an equal partner with each of the six nations, who retain a combined six-sevenths.

While Six Nations will tap into CVC’s sports investment experience to help it deliver its growth plans for both the championships and Autumn International series, the unions will retain sole responsibility for all sporting matters as well as majority control of commercial decisions.

But what about Six Nations TV rights?

Talk is rife that once the current broadcast deal with terrestrial television rights holders expires at the end of this season’s championship, the Six Nations will move to a subscription-only model in order to maximise revenues.

Amazon Prime moved into Test rugby late last year after striking a deal with Six Nations Rugby to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup on its streaming service yet the truth may be that the organiser will settle for a mixed approach, dividing its games between subscription channels and free to air.

Haven’t IRFU revenues dried up without supporters?

Quite. When put into the context of a global pandemic stretching well into a second year and closed stadiums for some months to come, the €56m appears not so much a windfall as emergency funding.

The IRFU made record losses of €36m in its accounts for 2019-20 and is bracing for further significant losses this year, perhaps as much as €29m if stadia remain closed under public health restrictions. As the IRFU put it today, the first payment due at the end of the year “will simply deliver the funding required to keep Irish rugby going for little more than a month”.

There is a longer game, though, with the IRFU confident that once its stadia reopen and normality returns to our sporting life at all levels, the real benefits of this agreement will come into effect with funds invested into rugby’s development on this island from grassroots up to the highest levels of the game.