The €425m CVC Six Nations contract: The key questions answered 

CVC’s share makes them an equal partner with each of the six nations, who retain a combined six-sevenths
The €425m CVC Six Nations contract: The key questions answered 

CVC’s share makes them an equal partner with each of the six nations, who retain a combined six-sevenths

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 21:20
Simon Lewis

Six Nations Rugby has agreed a long-term strategic partnership with CVC Capital Partners, completing an agreement to sell a 14.3% stake to the private equity firm that will be worth up to £365m (€425m) to the member unions, subject to regulatory approval.

This deal follows the 27% stake taken by CVC in England’s Premiership Rugby Limited and it’s newly acquired 28% shareholding in Celtic Rugby, organisers of the Guinness PRO14, in which the IRFU is also a stakeholder and will receive up to €30m.

So what does this mean for Irish Rugby?

CVC’s stake equates to a one-seventh share in Six Nations Rugby, which also incorporates the Women’s and U20s tournaments, plus the autumn international series.

The CVC investment, being acquired over a five-year period, will be divided on a sliding scale with the English and French unions set to gain the largest payouts, around £95m (€110m) each, due to their broadcast market share. The Irish Rugby Football Union is set to receive a windfall of £48m (€56m), slightly less than Wales, a little more than Scotland.

The IRFU said it expected to receive approximately £6m (€7m) net of costs due when the deal closes later this year.

So they’ve sold the family silver?

The unions have insisted that is absolutely not the case. CVC’s share makes them an equal partner with each of the six nations, who retain a combined six-sevenths.

While Six Nations will tap into CVC’s sports investment experience to help it deliver its growth plans for both the championships and Autumn International series, the unions will retain sole responsibility for all sporting matters as well as majority control of commercial decisions.

But what about Six Nations TV rights?

Talk is rife that once the current broadcast deal with terrestrial television rights holders expires at the end of this season’s championship, the Six Nations will move to a subscription-only model in order to maximise revenues. 

Amazon Prime moved into Test rugby late last year after striking a deal with Six Nations Rugby to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup on its streaming service yet the truth may be that the organiser will settle for a mixed approach, dividing its games between subscription channels and free to air.

Haven’t IRFU revenues dried up without supporters?

Quite. When put into the context of a global pandemic stretching well into a second year and closed stadiums for some months to come, the €56m appears not so much a windfall as emergency funding.

The IRFU made record losses of €36m in its accounts for 2019-20 and is bracing for further significant losses this year, perhaps as much as €29m if stadia remain closed under public health restrictions. As the IRFU put it today, the first payment due at the end of the year “will simply deliver the funding required to keep Irish rugby going for little more than a month”.

There is a longer game, though, with the IRFU confident that once its stadia reopen and normality returns to our sporting life at all levels, the real benefits of this agreement will come into effect with funds invested into rugby’s development on this island from grassroots up to the highest levels of the game.

More in this section

Iain Henderson 24/2/2021 Iain Henderson: Covid uncertainty has helped players 'spooked' by Lions talk
Joey Carbery 9/3/2021 Munster hand Joey Carbery first start on comeback trail
Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Launch 2020 Philip Browne hails CVC deal as ‘very positive news for Irish rugby’
#six nations#irish rugby
Alex Wootton on his way to scoring a try 20/2/2021

Alex Wootton one of 21 players to sign new contracts with Connacht

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up