Alex Wootton one of 21 players to sign new contracts with Connacht

Top try-scorer Alex Wootton has made his loan move from Munster to Connacht permanent by signing a contract with the western province.

Wooton is one of 21 players who they have signed on for next season and signalled that the move was on the cards last month.

“I have really enjoyed my time here, it has worked out really well. I’m commuting up and down from Limerick at the moment and it can be a bit of a grind but I think the way things are going to pan out there will be a bit of good news for Connacht and myself in the next few weeks and I’m looking forward to that,” he said at the time.

Among the others to sign on the dotted line are Irish internationals Finlay Bealham, Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan – and Academy players, Oran McNulty and Cian Prendergast, who earned professional contracts.

“I am delighted to see so many of our current crop of players sign on for another season," head coach Andy Friend said. "This is still a very challenging time for everyone in Irish Rugby so to have them commit to Connacht Rugby again says it all about the belief we have as a group to continue the progress we’re making.

"Seventeen of the 21 players were once part of the Connacht Academy, and in that group we have a mix of established Irish internationals, experienced players within the province and plenty of young players still in the early stages of their careers.

Of Academy graduates McNulty and Predergast the head coach said the deals were earned after a "culmination of years of work from grassroots level to where they are now".

Connacht players who signed new deals: