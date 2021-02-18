Alex Wootton wants to make Connacht move from Munster permanent

Winger Alex Wootton has said he's pledging his future to Connacht after his career took off again this season following his loan move from Munster.

The 26-year-old is on a one-year loan deal at the Sportsground but Wootton says he is looking forward to making the move permanent after running in eight tries in 13 appearances.

Coach Andy Friend made it clear earlier in the season that he was keen to hold on to Wootton and he’s delighted the Macclesfield native sees his future in Galway.

“He has come in and he has been a breath of fresh air,” said Friend. “He has been brilliant, he's a lovely athlete, scored some great tries, and knows his way to the try line which is what you want. He has been a real addition to us this season and long may that continue.”

Friend said that the way Wootton has shone is a great example of how a player can flourish when getting game-time after moving from another province.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work it out but you only get better if you are playing. So, if you’re not playing rugby somewhere try and find a place where you can play some rugby,” added Friend.

Wootton, who grew up in Prestbury, which has been home to several Manchester United stars including Wayne Rooney and Wes Brown, initially joined the Northampton Saints academy but was called into the Irish U-20 squad by Mike Ruddock.

Wootton qualified for Ireland as his dad is from Down and then joined the Munster academy before making seven appearances in his breakthrough season.

He followed that up with 19 starts and three off the bench in the 2017-18 campaign, but since then opportunities have been limited, partly through injury, for a player who was also capped at Sevens level for Ireland. He played just seven games in 2018-19 and featured only twice last season before his summer move to Galway on loan.

“The past two years had been a struggle. But I look back on it and I've learned a hell of a lot. Even though it was a tough period, I am definitely a better person and player than I was. There were injuries, non-selection, there were different bits and bobs going on, but I am happy that I am here now.

“I have really enjoyed my time here, it has worked out really well. I’m commuting up and down from Limerick at the moment and it can be a bit of a grind but I think the way things are going to pan out there will be a bit of good news for Connacht and myself in the next few weeks and I’m looking forward to that.”

Wootton’s thrilled with the way his form has soared and is looking forward to building on that in the years ahead.

“I’m 26 now. I’ve been a professional rugby player since I was 18. I have learnt a lot along the way how to look after my body for one and how to mentally prepare. I have played in relatively big games and I think I found a way which I can prepare myself for the best and then on top of that you’re put into a new environment.

“I am still putting in the work and I’m not taking anything for granted. I don’t like to look back on the past but I look back on a year and a half ago I was just after surgery then, I was making little game-time down in Munster but I’m in a position now where I’m working hard, staying grounded, and taking any game time that I get. It is somewhere I can feel I can add value and hopefully that can be for a long period of time as well.”