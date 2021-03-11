Jordan Larmour: 'The best players, they perform when it matters most'

Two years and change now since Ireland fell from rugby’s heights to a shelf just off the summit, and the national team is still scrambling for its footing.

England have bullied both Joe Schmidt and Andy Farrell’s offerings, France have mixed brute strength with fatal acts of finesse in seeing them off and all the while an Irish attack butts its head against a brick wall on the occasions when they haven’t tried to kick over it.

There’s another theory to propose here. Go back to Eddie O’Sullivan’s days in charge when Keith Wood and Brian O’Driscoll were at polar points in their careers and Ireland always had a couple of genuinely world-class players on the park.

Paul O’Connell was a pillar for almost a decade and a half, Ronan O’Gara was top of the class in so many aspects of his game (if not in defence) and Sean O’Brien was probably the pick of a back row conveyor belt that never stopped rolling. All Ireland’s successful sides of the pro era have had this backbone.

Go back only three years to the annus mirabilis that was 2018 and Johnny Sexton was World Player of the Year, Conor Murray was rated similarly by a highly-respected French outlet, and Tadhg Furlong was in full-on beauty and the beast mode at tighthead.

That was then. Sexton and Murray have not been able to reproduce such consistency of excellence in the years since. Injuries have been part of that, as they have with Furlong who is only just back in uniform and a distance removed from his own best days.

Ireland aren’t light on excellent international performers across the park but they need a handful to either return to that most rarified of levels, or reach it for the first time, and one man making a good first of that is Robbie Henshaw.

“Robbie is world class,” said Jordan Larmour. “He really is. He shows up in every game. The hits he puts in and the way he carries the ball. His game understanding, I think it’s improved massively but, for me, he’s playing like this since I first played with him.

“He’s always been world class. He’s always been that guy you can rely on to show up in the big games. He puts his hand up. He puts big shots in, makes big plays so, yeah, Robbie is world class.”

Larmour’s subsequent suggestion that the Scots have world-class performers across the park somewhat dilutes his take on his Leinster comrade but Henshaw is undoubtedly a man who can at least within touching distance of a point few can hope to match.

In that, he is very much of a piece with the likes of Ireland teammates such as Iain Henderson, Garry Ringrose, and James Ryan. These are players who, at their best, can claim ambitions for top-of-the-class status.

Larmour created the same sort of buzz when he first emerged with Leinster and, after that, on to the international scene but the energy and giddiness of those early days hasn’t quite been matched by everything that has since followed.

Pegged for so long as the successor to Rob Kearney at full-back, he had some exceptional moments in the role but not enough to truly convince. Recent exposure with club and country has come exclusively on the wing for him.

He’s cool with that. Publicly, at least, which is what you would expect. However, maybe there is a genuine realisation there that claiming a job anywhere in the back three is a result when Hugo Keenan, Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls, and James Lowe are all in for the same interview.

Injury can change a man’s perspective, too. A dislocated shoulder suffered in mid-October resulted in a layoff that stretched to almost three months and forced Larmour out of the delayed 2020 Six Nations games and then the Autumn Nations Cup.

A start against Italy in Rome two weeks ago was his first since the loss to England in Twickenham 12 months earlier and he faces into a trip to Murrayfield fully aware that touches of class need to be buttressed by a consistency of excellence.

“The best players, they perform when it matters most. The highest levels, the biggest games, they show up. Sometimes it can be one or two big moments but having that consistency throughout your game, turning up each week doing the basics really well, have good game understanding.

“Trust the game plan, play to the game plan… Gonna kick one week a little more so be sharp on your kicking game, your skills, so you nail that. It can also be one moment of magic, I guess. That gets people talking and stuff like that. But showing up in big games and being consistent is a big factor as well.”