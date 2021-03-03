'No reason' for Johnny Sexton to stop after signing deal through to 2022

Johnny Sexton has been urged to play as long as he possibly can after signing a new one-year deal with Leinster and the IRFU that will take him up to the shores of his 37th birthday in the summer of 2022.

The veteran out-half hinted last week that he may not see out this 2023 World Cup cycle before rowing back on that possibility, and his performance against Italy in Rome last weekend would suggest that he is not finished just yet.

“When you get to a certain age, you just take it year by year, and if your body is telling you to carry on, then carry on,” said Leinster forwards coach Robin McBryde. “I’m sure the body will tell you when enough is enough and if the body doesn’t then the mind certainly will.”

McBryde was 35 himself when forced to retire after surgery on his back and he name-checked Alun Wyn Jones, a 35-year old he worked for a decade on Warren Gatland’s staff, as an example of the longevity that is possible.

“If you are at the top of the game and able to achieve the highest standards that you demand of yourself, there is no reason to stop playing. Play as long as you can because once you hang up your boots, the closest you get is coaching.”

McBryde’s focus last weekend was Leinster’s win over Glasgow at the RDS but he was clearly happy with the efforts of the players from the club’s ranks who impressed in the pack as Ireland put 48 points on Italy in Rome.

Key cogs in what he termed an “excellent” Irish scrum were Tadgh Furlong and Ronan Kelleher, Furlong starting for his country for the first time in a year and the latter starting for the first time in the Six Nations.

Among those coming off the bench was Andrew Porter who has held the fort superbly at tighthead but who is still being considered for a role at loosehead by Andy Farrell. Not an easy task McBryde is treading carefully.

“I think that’s a three-way conversation, both nationally, provincially here, and with Andrew. First and foremost, the player has to be happy with what opportunities moving across will give him because, at the moment, he is up there with the best tightheads in world rugby because he’s playing regularly and he’s playing well.

“So, it’s a tricky one, to be honest, because what you don’t want to do is mess around with somebody like Ports. He’s a great kid — he’s older than a kid — to work with because he is so open to anything really. So yeah, I personally haven’t had those conversations, but I can see the merits in it, because you want your best players on the field. So, we’ll see how that one develops.”