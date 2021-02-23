Johnny Sexton hints at retirement a year before 2023 Rugby World Cup

Johnny Sexton has hinted that he will likely not see out this World Cup cycle as a player and the veteran out-half may well walk away from the game entirely when the time does come to hang up his boots.

Currently in talks to extend his current contract for another year through to the summer of 2022, Sexton joked this afternoon that the discussions are “nearly there” but that Leinster have a good crop of young number 10s waiting to come through.

It was when referencing the struggles Ireland have been in having in adapting to a new structure and game plan under head coach Andy Farrell when he dropped the hint that he may be just another fan by the time the squad pitches up in France in 2023 for the next global tournament.

“The coaches have come in and done a fantastic job,” he explained ahead of Ireland's Six Nations trip to Rome this weekend.

“It is very different to what it was before but we will be better for this going forward. Of that I am convinced. When we talk about World Cup cycles, I might not be a part of the full cycle but this group will definitely be better for this type of coaching and structures.”

Injured in the opening round defeat to Wales in Cardiff, Sexton missed the follow-up loss to France in Dublin after failing to complete all the return-to-play protocols, but he pronounced himself fit and available for selection for the game against Italy.

The out-half spot has been a source of endless discussion for some time now with Sexton age and injury profile only adding to the need to find a successor for the No 10 shirt but there remains more questions than answers in that department.

Sexton had said some time ago that he wanted to make this summer's British and Irish Lions trip to South Africa – he is due to turn 36 in early July – but he rejected the suggestion that talk of a retirement prior to 2023 was a change to other public pronouncements.

“No. If you look at what I have said it has been other people who have thrown fuel on the fire. Isa was telling people I could play until I am 40, 41. I have always been of the same position. I absolutely love what I do and I am very privileged to do it and I am still loving it.

“I will keep playing for now. That has never changed, I have spoken of my admiration for athletes who have stayed at the top of their game for a long time but careful about what I said and what other people said. That can get lost a bit.

For the moment, I would hope that my teammates and coaches see how motivated I am to train every day and then to keep going. Whenever that is, I can't say because no-one knows.

“You could be 24, 25 years of age and get an injury and you are finished then. At the moment, I am contracted for this season and nearly contracted for next season. We'll see what happens.”

His services would surely be sought even after he hangs up the boots. Sexton's intensity is well-known but he has built up an endless reservoir of rugby knowledge through his experiences with Leinster, Racing 92, Ireland and the Lions.

“None of the above,” he said when asked if coaching or punditry were likely routes, or if he would walk away entirely.

“I have a fair idea what I will be doing. Yeah, you never tell anyone your plans because they can change, can't they? But, no, I've got some things that I will work towards over the next year or two years, whatever, I don't know.

“I will work towards getting into the real world and starting another life. There are parts of this game that are amazing and that you would love to be a part of it for ever. Then there are some parts that you just can't wait to get a million miles away from it.

I am loving it at the moment, I am loving every moment of playing and I just want to focus on this campaign and, if I stay on next year, just focus on that and try and make the most of whatever is left.