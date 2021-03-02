Scotland’s Six Nations match with France lined up for March 26

Premiership clubs are open to the release of players for the new date
Scotland’s postponed game against France is set to be played on March 26. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 18:53
Duncan Bech

Scotland’s postponed Guinness Six Nations match with France is being lined up for March 26 with the Gallagher Premiership clubs open to the release of players for the new date.

The Friday night slot is the only window currently being considered by tournament organisers and the date has been given momentum by the Top 14 clubs coming to arrangement with the French Rugby Federation over making their stars available.

And the English top flight have indicated during discussions that they are also willing to make their Scotland players available to Gregor Townsend even though the date falls outside of the international window.

