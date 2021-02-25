Bundee Aki set to start for Connacht in Italy

Bundee Aki set to start for Connacht in Italy

Bundee Aki

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 13:24
Colm O’Connor

Bundee Aki has been released from Ireland camp and starts for Connacht in Friday’s Guinness PRO14 clash away to Benetton Rugby (5.30pm Irish time).

Aki started in last week’s bonus point win over Cardiff Blues and his inclusion is a huge boost for the westerners as they bid to make it three wins on the bounce in the PRO14.

Oisin Dowling has also been handed his first start for the province, having featured off the bench in the last two games.

Dowling is joined alongside Gavin Thornbury in the second row, with Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham completing the tight five. The back row is unchanged from the win over Cardiff Blues last time out, with Paul Boyle at number 8 alongside flankers Eoghan Masterson and captain Jarrad Butler.

There’s a new-look half-back pairing with Kieran Marmion alongside Conor Fitzgerald, while Tom Daly partners O’Brien in the centre. Finally Tiernan O’Halloran is handed his first start in nearly two months after recovering from injury, taking his place at full-back with Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

There’s an experienced look to the bench with centurions Denis Buckley, Caolin Blade and Jack Carty all included.

Head Coach Andy Friend said: “This is a big day for Oisin getting his first start, and with Bundee released from Ireland duty and the likes of Tiernan and Kieran coming into the team also they bring a lot of experience with them. Overall we’ve named a very strong squad that is capable of keeping our winning run going.

"We realistically need 5 wins from 5 to have a chance of finishing top of the Conference, so this game is just as important as what’s gone before. Italy is always a tough place to get a win and we’ve seen from their last few performances that they’re getting closer to that first victory this season, so we have to be at our best to make sure that doesn’t come against us.” 

CONNACHT (v Benetton) T O’Halloran, P Sullivan, T Daly, B Aki, A Wootton, C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; P McAllister, S Delahunt, F Bealham, O Dowling, G Thornbury, E Masterson, J Butler, P Boyle.

Replacements J Murphy, D Buckley, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, S Masterson, C Blade, J Carty, J Porch.

More in this section

Gary Halpin 4/1/2001 The day Gary Halpin had to move his car during a scrum sums up his lighthearted approach to life
Antoine Dupont file photo Six Nations officials postpone France v Scotland
Joey Carbery 23/2/2021 Carbery on bench for Munster's trip to Cardiff
Ulster v Benetton - Guinness PRO14

Good news for Andy Farrell as Stockdale returns for Ulster 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up