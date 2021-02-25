Versatile Liam O’Connor keen to get Munster career back on track

Munster prop Liam O’Connor is hopeful in the coming weeks of re-igniting a varied sporting career that had already seen him make his mark in GAA and soccer before he concentrated on rugby.

He made his debut as a 16-year old goalkeeper in the Cork SFC with St Nick’s, while he also played in the MSL with Leeds AFC.

But he concentrated on rugby in Christians and his progress through the ranks with Dolphin, Cork Con and into the Munster Academy was rapid, making his senior debut in the Heineken Cup as a 20-year-old in 2016 against Stade Francais before making his league debut later that year.

The upward swing continued for the loosehead but then disaster struck the following year when, after playing in 11 of Munster’s opening 12 games of the season, he suffered a serious knee injury in December 2017 which sidelined him for a year and half.

“It was tough. At the start we didn’t think it was that bad, but it turned out to be a lot worse than imagined. It went from hoping to rehab an ACL, to getting all three ligaments done — ACL, MCL and PCL.

“It was a blow for me, I had to wait three months before I found out anything. Then I had 15 months on top of that before I got back playing.

“It was tough, it was in my third year of academy. I was lucky I had a contract before I got injured, so at least I had the security during rehab,” said the 25-year old.

A few bumps along the way hindered progress and having started only three games since that injury in December 2017 he is looking for a run of games, starting away to Cardiff Blues tomorrow night, to get his career back on track.

“It was tough at the start when I returned. After being out for so long it took a long time, scrum-wise, getting used to it. They changed the laws and calls during the period I was out. It took a bit of learning,” he said.

The lack of club games over the past year due to Covid has also limited game-time for O’Connor but he is looking for an extended run now.

“I would have played a lot of AIL coming through. That got me where I am in Munster. So it’s disappointing not to be able and fall back and play club games, not as many A games, but the standard of training is going so well, we’re keeping up the pace that way.

“I’m trying to pick up where I was. I had a niggle with my calf at the start of the season, but I’m just trying to get game-time under my belt and show Graham, Stephen and Johann what I can do and bring to the team,” he added.

