Johnny Sexton 'shocked and saddened' by French specialist's 'inaccurate' claims

Johnny Sexton has expressed his shock and sadness at what he says is an incorrect claim made by his former French neurologist that he has suffered anything up to 30 concussions in his career.

Jean-Francois Chermann stood the then Racing 92 player down for 12 weeks in 2014 and he spoke to French radio station RMC this week about Sexton, including his “exceptional” cognitive performance while with the Paris club.

The Ireland captain came off late on during Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to Wales last weekend after his head made contact with the knee of an opposing player and is currently going through the return-to-play protocols.

If he passes the remaining stages, later today and tomorrow, then he will be given the okay to feature against France in the Aviva Stadium next Sunday but he fronted up at a scheduled skipper’s press conference to address the interview from the continent.

“I’m pretty saddened and shocked by the inaccurate reports that were thrown out yesterday, I think it was,” he explained. “We’ve been here before and it is very frustrating and, for me, totally inappropriate that someone I had seen 10 years ago now felt it appropriate to come out and talk to whoever it was and say those things.

“I’m pretty disappointed but, for me, I am so used to it that it’s almost water off a duck’s back. But for my wife and mum it’s very upsetting, but that’s the world we live in. I don’t want to talk too much more about it.

"I just want to focus on this week and the return-to-play and all that.

If I pass and I’m fit to play, then it’s up to the coaches. That’s the way we’ve always done it and the guys here look after us very well.

The concussion issue has trailed Sexton since that 12-week period on the sidelines while in France. He spoke in detail back in 2018 about his frustration with that, and with what he claimed then to be inaccuracies on that aspect of his medical history.

He elaborated at the time on what he said were, at most, the three concussions he had suffered as a player, the “stigma” that had attached to him over the concussion question and he even went into some detail on a tackling technique which many believed was not doing him any favours.

That this was all being thrown at him again now was clearly an annoyance and the knowledge that it has been prompted by a visit to a medical professional some years ago has only added to his dissatisfaction with it.

“Yeah, I thought there was a patient-doctor confidentiality. I’m pretty sure that exists in the world and I just can’t get over the fact that someone thought it was appropriate to say things that weren’t even accurate. That’s the most hurtful thing. Like I said, I’ve ‘released a statement’ now and that’s all I have to say on the matter.

“We have been here before and we could sit here and talk about it for 20 minutes but I’m never going to win out because the last time I did it I tried to give the facts and defend myself and I was in the papers for being selfish and all that to the younger players coming through the system and people accusing me of just looking after myself.

“So I can’t win so I’m just not going to talk about it for the rest of the press conference, if that’s okay.

I just want to focus on France or we can talk about Wales, with the greatest of respect to you guys.

It’s not as if this week was ideal in the first place.

Going through those return-to-play protocols has stymied his ability to prep for what is a huge game against the French this weekend but the hope is that he will tick all those boxes and bank some contact work on either Friday or Saturday.

“Hopefully, I’ll have only missed one session and your experience can help you. A lot of that you can do as mental preparation and visualisation and preparing by watching training and running things through your head as if you are the on on the pitch.

“The fact that I played on Sunday helps, that match sharpness will hopefully be there having got through 65 minutes or whatever it was.”