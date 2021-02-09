Ireland call for Jack Conan as Peter O'Mahony faces hearing

Jack Conan has been called up by Ireland ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France as Andy Farrell prepares for life without Peter O’Mahony.

O’Mahony is facing a Six Nations disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his sending off for foul play in a ruck in the championship opener against Wales in Cardiff last Sunday. Described as dangerous and reckless by referee Wayne Barnes on the field after O’Mahony has charged into the ruck and his elbow had made contact with the head of Tomas Francis in an attempt to cleanout the Wales player, the Munster and Ireland could be facing a suspension which rules him out for some time if the charge he faces is upheld.