Ireland call for Jack Conan as Peter O'Mahony faces hearing

Jack Conan has been called up by Ireland ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France as Andy Farrell prepares for life without Peter O’Mahony.
O’Mahony is facing a Six Nations disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his sending off for foul play in a ruck in the championship opener against Wales in Cardiff last Sunday. Described as dangerous and reckless by referee Wayne Barnes on the field after O’Mahony has charged into the ruck and his elbow had made contact with the head of Tomas Francis in an attempt to cleanout the Wales player, the Munster and Ireland could be facing a suspension which rules him out for some time if the charge he faces is upheld.
Leinster back-rower Conan was left out of Ireland’s initial Six Nations squad following a number of injury issues and has not played Test rugby since the 2019 World Cup when he injured a foot in training.
There was no update on the availabiilty of Caelan Doris in Tuesday’s IRFU squad update. No 8 Doris returned to Leinster from Ireland camp last week having reported some symptoms associated with concussion with uncapped Munster back-rower Gavin Coombes called into the squad instead.
Ireland reported on Tuesday that Coombes had returned his province but another of last week’s call-ups, uncapped Leinster lock Ryan Baird, remains in camp.
Ireland lost Quinn Roux to a neck problem last week and first-choice James Ryan was removed during the Cardiff loss for a Head Injury Assessment, as was captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton. Both those players are going through the graduated return to play protocols this week, the IRFU said.
Baird will continue to train as will loosehead Ed Byrne, who provided additional front row cover for the trip to Cardiff.