Peter O'Mahony's Six Nations disciplinary hearing today

Cork man to be sanctioned for dangerous play in ruck or maul
OFf: Peter O'Mahony is shown the red card by referee Wayne Barnes in Ireland's frustrating loss to Wales in Cardiff.

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 09:15
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony faces the music today at a Six Nations disciplinary hearing on his sending off in Sunday's Six Nations defeat to Wales.

O'Mahony is facing a ban that will rule him out of Sunday's meeting with France in Dublin, and uncertainty remains over what further role he will play in Ireland's Six Nations campaign. O'Mahony became the first Irish player to be red-carded in the Six Nations era when sent off by referee Wayne Barnes after making contact with the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis at the breakdown. 

A Six Nations statement confirmed the dismissal was “an infringement of Law 9.20 (a) & (b) - (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul which states that "A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders").

Today's hearing will be by video conference.

