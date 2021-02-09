Peter O'Mahony's Six Nations disciplinary hearing today

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony faces the music today at a Six Nations disciplinary hearing on his sending off in Sunday's Six Nations defeat to Wales.

O'Mahony is facing a ban that will rule him out of Sunday's meeting with France in Dublin, and uncertainty remains over what further role he will play in Ireland's Six Nations campaign. O'Mahony became the first Irish player to be red-carded in the Six Nations era when sent off by referee Wayne Barnes after making contact with the head of Wales prop Tomas Francis at the breakdown.