England perfecting that odd contradiction — winning matches, losing friends

Long before Eddie Jones and England became an item, some on the Twickenham politburo came to the provocative conclusion that their team had outgrown the oldest annual tournament in international sport. It was, they decreed, no longer fit for purpose.

The hawkish wing of the Rugby Football Union campaigned secretly for radical change in the belief that their new best friends, the French, would join them in an unholy alliance. They would throw their lot in with the superpowers of the Southern Hemisphere on the basis that the Six Nations offered nothing in footwear to match the size of their boots.

Over seven seasons spanning the last years of the battered old amateur era and the first of professionalism, the championship had been subjected to an Anglo-French monopoly. They had accounted for all five Grand Slams in that period, three by England (1991, 1992, 1995) the remainder by France (1997, 1998).

For the rest, the results were bad enough without England adding off-field insult to on-field injury. Those within RFU hierarchy plotting their alignment with the heavy mob south of the Equator intended ensuring an English presence in the championship by fielding a second XV.

They failed to recognise that as the biggest insult of all, quite a claim at a time when Ireland, Scotland and Wales ganged up on the English in a blazing row over television money and expelled them from the tournament, not once but twice: in 1996 and again three years later.

Other incendiary terms of endearment from Twickenham kept the Celtic feathers in a perpetually ruffled state, like the offensive proposal that the championship should always end with England v France because that was the title decider, the fixture which mattered more than any other.

How preposterous that appears in retrospect. It mattered so much, or so little, since the advent of the 21st century, that England have done the Slam once in 18 years, France once in 17. Put another way, Ireland won as many Slams in that period as the English and French combined, Wales twice as many.

England and Les Bleus have been reduced to the ranks for so long that the general consensus of one or the other topping the pile this year has a certain novelty value. Their meeting at Twickenham in the penultimate round next month has every appearance, even from this distance, of being the biggie but nobody ought to fall into the trap of calling it the decider, not with England finishing in Dublin where they have wound up watching more than one Grand Slam float off down the Liffey beneath a half-submerged chariot.

Even making full allowance for the tournament’s boundless capacity to confound and convulse, this will be the strangest of all, 15 matches played out to the depressing backdrop of 900,000 empty seats with untold millions looking on behind the barricades of lockdown in the hope of some light relief.

England are a bit thin in the joy department. Under Jones they appear to be perfecting one of the most difficult of all sporting contradictions, how to win matches and lose friends. Given that they have done plenty of the former (15 out of 17), the numbers in the latter category would take some adding up.

If a case can be made for a narrowing of strategy increasing the width of their titles (Six Nations and Nations Cup in a matter of weeks), then there has to be something wrong with the laws of the game. Jones, naturally, dismisses the criticism as ‘childish’.

England’s pulverising power in ground support of George Ford’s stratospheric stock of guided missiles may not stir the soul but it wins matches even when they don’t deserve to, like the last one against a French 3rd XV robbed by the officials’ collective failure to spot a knock-on before the try which took the game into extra time.

Jones, of course, is by no means the first to impose a rigid safety-first mindset. Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt, who also knew a bit about control-freakery, won Welsh and Irish Slams based on the same policy of risk-aversion.

Jones defends his strategy by claiming that the game is stuck in a defensive mire. Some English players find their team’s lack of ambition as baffling as the fans crying out for a bit of style. Mike Brown, a fearlessly abrasive full-back for most of the last decade, said in his newspaper column: ‘’England didn’t have a Plan B at the World Cup and I still don’t think they have one now.

‘’Why should England wait until they’re losing a game to try different tactics? They already have a back-line full of game breakers but these guys are just not given enough chances to show it. They need some freedom to move the ball.’’ France, by contrast, have found a way of using the same laws to resurrect their panache of yesteryear. Under Fabien Galthie, they give the impression of having taken a leaf out of the untouchable Brazilian football team of 1970: ‘’If you score four goals, we’ll score six.’’

Having a genius like Antoine Dupont helps as does the ability to replace one high-class young fly half, the injured Romain NTamack, with another, Mathieu Jalibert. After what ought to be a gentle start in Rome, they head for Dublin on Sunday week which means Andy Farrell pitting his wits against a team-mate from Wigan’s glory days who did play once for Ireland, Shaun Edwards.

The most decorated of all Rugby League players, his collection of major Union titles already runs into double figures. Should Edwards leave Dublin feeling as empty as the stadium, the hissing sound all around the Aviva will come from the puffed up two horse Anglo-French race going down like a lead balloon…