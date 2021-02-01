Paul O'Connell enjoying challenge of coaching return

Paul O'Connell admits his return to coaching has been 'different and challenging' as he helps Ireland finalise their preparations for their opening game of the Six Nations Championship against Wales on Sunday.

The former Lions skipper joined Andy Farrell's management ticket as forwards coach and was putting players through their paces when the national squad had a training game against Ulster on Sunday at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin.

IRFU chiefs released pictures and video footage of the session with O'Connell front and centre in his new role.

“It’s going very well,” said the ex-Munster and Ireland captain of his coaching role but admitted that "it’s been a massive work-load so far to get up to speed and learn the language and learn how we’re doing things."

He revealed: “It’s a very different environment to what I was used to at the end of my Ireland playing career. And then in terms of coaching, very different from what I’ve been used to in France. And with Covid now it is even more different again. It is very challenging in the hotel but we’ve a great set-up and we’re making as good a job with it as we can. We have plenty of engagement with the players on that and they seem to be enjoying themselves and relaxing as well. So it’s different and challenging but very good fun.”

O'Connell was delighted with the run out against Ulster believing it better than an internal session. He explained: “When you come together as a group and train against each other, preparing moves and plays, you don’t have that stress of pressure that you get in a match. I’d say we’re 90% of the way there. Against Ulster you’ve a few guys here with a few points to prove. They’re big men, physical and very well-organised.

“And whenever you watch them, they’re very well-organised and excellent. So having them here as a hit-out has been brilliant.

“We have guys playing under that stress, feeling that stress. It would be tough if our first experience of that was the test match against Wales. So this gives us something to review as part of the build-up.”

Iain Henderson has declared himself fit for Sunday's trip to Cardiff following his recovery from the knee injury he sustained against Scotland in the third-fourth play-off of the Autumn Nations Cup in December.

The Ulster lock heaped praise on those who had assisted him in returning to fitness sooner than predicted. “I want to give a massive thanks to all the physios and medics who have got me back to where I am now. It’s been a tough two or three weeks but we’ve been taking it session by session and it’s nice to get a hit out this weekend.”