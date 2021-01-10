Clermont prepare for Munster with victory over Pau

Clermont prepare for Munster with victory over Pau

Clermont Auvergne's Peceli Yato is tackled by Gavin Coombes and Jean Kleyn of Munster. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 21:48

Clermont warmed up for their European Champions Cup clash with Munster next weekend with a 42-31 win over Pau in the Top 14.

Clermont, who saw Munster fight from 28-9 down to snatch victory last month, pulled off a comeback of their own, having trailed 22-7 after 22 minutes of the first half, and running in five tries.

Elsewhere former France coach Philippe Saint-Andre said it was a blow to the squad’s morale to lose his second game in charge of Top 14 strugglers Montpellier, a 23-22 defeat at Jeremy Davison’s Brive despite having enjoyed a 19-0 half-time lead.

Montpellier travel to Leinster in the Champions Cup next weekend.

Saint-Andre, who took over from the sacked Xavier Garbajosa last weekend, also tasted defeat on Wednesday at Lyon.

“We played well for the first half. If we want to stay in the Top 14 we have to play well for 80 minutes,” Saint-Andre said.

“For the morale, it’s difficult; the players gave a lot,” he added.

Argentina winger Bautista Delguy claimed a double as Bordeaux-Begles overcame Lyon 31-9.

The trip by Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle to Racing 92 was postponed due to Covid-19.

Fiji sevens international Vilimoni Botitu claimed his first Top 14 try in Castres’ 39-23 home win over Agen.

