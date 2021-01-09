Further discussions to take place over of French clubs’ European participation

If France’s clubs are told by Paris that they are unable to compete in the remaining two rounds of group-stage fixtures, the competitions face being suspended
Further discussions to take place over of French clubs’ European participation

Further discussions are set to take place over the participation of French clubs in this season’s European competitions. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 20:47

Further discussions are set to take place over the participation of French clubs in this season’s European competitions as organisers look for a way to stage matches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerns over the new strain of Covid-19 prompted the Ministries of Interior, Health and Sport to hold talks with EPCR, who run the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, and LNR, the representative body for the Top 14.

If France’s clubs are told by Paris that they are unable to compete in the remaining two rounds of group-stage fixtures, the competitions face being suspended.

A decision had been expected on Saturday, but that has been delayed as talks continue.

Exeter are the Champions Cup holders (David Davies/PA)

An EPCR spokesman said: “EPCR is aware of a formal communication that has been sent by the French authorities to the Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) this evening (January 9) regarding the participation of Top 14 clubs in the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup.

“No directive has been given and the LNR has been asked by the French government for its position on protocols for its clubs playing in EPCR tournaments against the backdrop of the recent detection of a new strain of coronavirus in France.

“EPCR will now discuss this matter with the LNR as soon as possible before making any further comment.”

Other possible outcomes are for a number of matches to be cancelled – a course of action that would damage the credibility of the tournaments – or for the French authorities to accept the enhanced Covid measures brought in by EPCR this week as sufficient.

One of the new measures is to undertake testing three days out from a match, the timing adopted by the Top 14, while in England testing is completed on Mondays or Tuesdays.

If the French government refuses to allow the Top 14 clubs to compete this month – Bayonne and Toulon have already threatened withdrawal – it could have implications for the Six Nations.

France play their opening two games away next month and are also due to face England at Twickenham on March 13.

More in this section

Johnny Sexton celebrates after the game with Hugo Keenan 8/1/2021 Johnny Sexton: Another PRO14 title is in our hands now
A view of Scotstoun after the match was called off due to a frozen pitch 8/1/2021 PRO14 clash called off 20 minutes before kick-off
Gloucester Rugby v Toulouse - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool Five - Kingsholm Champions Cup hangs in the balance as French clubs await Euro decision
europepa-sourceplace: uk
Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - Gallagher Premiership - Sandy Park

Pat Lam lauds ‘big win for club’ as Bristol beat Exeter to go top of Premiership

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up