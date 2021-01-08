Champions Cup hangs in the balance as French clubs await Euro decision

Could there really be no European rugby next weekend? It is a question, even in these difficult times, that seemed unthinkable before Christmas as Leinster marched on against Northampton Saints and Munster staged the mother of all comebacks at Stade Marcel Michelin.

Yet the dawning of a new year and the emergence of a Covid-19 variant as rampant as the Racing 92 backline has got even the most bullish of rugby supporters on tenterhooks this weekend.

The outcome of a meeting over French clubs' participation in this season's European competitions is due to be announced over the weekend- with a potential knock-on effect on the Six Nations.

Concerns over the new strain of coronavirus prompted the Ministries of Interior, Health and Sport to hold talks with competition organisers European Professional Club Rugby, who run the Heineken Champions and Challenge Cups, and LNR, the representative body for the Top 14.

If France's clubs are told by Paris that they are unable to compete in the remaining two rounds of group-stage fixtures, the competitions could be suspended.

Other possible outcomes are for a number of matches to be cancelled - a course of action that would damage the credibility of the tournaments - or for the French authorities to accept the enhanced Covid measures brought in by EPCR this week as sufficient.

EPCR are hoping for approval from the authorities in Paris to continue having presented updated protocols regarding pre-match Covid-19 testing at a meeting on Thursday.

With the two remaining rounds of Champions Cup pool play scheduled for January 15-17 and 22-24 the threat to public health posed by a new Covid-19 variant has led to calls from French clubs to bring testing across the three participating leagues nearer to kick-off times in line with its own domestic protocols.

Games between Scarlets and Toulon, Glasgow and Lyon, La Rochelle and Bath, and Toulouse and Exeter, were cancelled in round 2 last month after the British clubs involved were unable to field teams due to players either contracting the virus or having to self-isolate.

Each of the French clubs in those games was awarded a 28-0 victory but it is has been reluctantly accepted that further postponements in rounds three and four will render the competition unviable.

The season is condensed already after last year’s lockdown’s forced a late start to the current campaign and make-up dates for postponed matches are not on the agenda. If games are lost over the next two weekends they will be lost forever and the 20-21 Champions Cup with it.

ASM Clermont Auvergne are scheduled to visit Limerick to play Munster on January 16

That the government in France could pull the plug is the latest threat to its continuation. It was reported earlier this week that French Top 14 clubs were unhappy with the testing schedules in place at English Premiership and PRO14 clubs, believing them to be too early in the week to protect opposing sides in the event of an outbreak.

An agreement between the leagues has been reached to move testing to within three days of matchday, in line with the current French protocols, and the new rules were presented by both EPCR and Ligue Nationale de Rugby, organisers of the Top 14, to the French government at a meeting on Thursday, although the new variant and its heightened transmissibility are also causing alarm.

An EPCR statement issued yesterday read: “EPCR and the LNR participated in a meeting by video conference yesterday with representatives of the French government (Ministries of the Interior, Health and Sport, as well as the President’s Office).

“The objective of the meeting was to present the revised COVID-19 protocol for the fixtures in Rounds 3 and 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

“Updates to the protocol include the addition of PCR testing no earlier than three days before fixtures, in adherence to new French government directives. This change supplements the existing contact tracing, with all measures put in place to limit the risk of transmission and to allow the tournaments to proceed.

“EPCR expects to receive a decision from the French authorities shortly.”

Any decision to postpone or cancel further matches on the orders of the French authorities will undoubtedly raise concerns for the 2021 Six Nations with France set to kick off their campaign in Rome against Italy on February 6.

Ireland are due to welcome Les Bleus to Dublin the following weekend on February 14 but in the meantime all four provinces are set to face French opposition in the Champions Cup.

ASM Clermont Auvergne are scheduled to visit Limerick to play Munster on January 16 in round three, while Leinster will welcome Montpellier to Dublin on January 22, Connacht are at home to Racing 92 a day later and Ulster are due to go to Toulouse on the 24th.