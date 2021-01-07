Ronan O'Gara on Paul O'Connell appointment: No forward will want to let him down

Paul is a very inspiring fella, an inspiring person to play with and work alongside. He will provide forensic attention to detail
Ronan O'Gara on Paul O'Connell appointment: No forward will want to let him down

Paul O'Connell, the new Ireland forwards coach, celebrates with former teammate Ronan O'Gara after a 2014 international at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Brian Lawless

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 18:50
Ronan O’Gara

Today's announcement from Lansdowne Road that Paul O’Connell has joined the Irish management as forwards coach is a big shot in the arm on so many levels.

It is a boost for the players, first off. There will be a natural fear factor in terms of letting him down. No forward in a green jersey will want to do that. None.

Fellas play for Paul and this group will be no different, believe me. He just has that natural, unforced authority about him that commands respect.

It is also a fillip for head coach Andy Farrell. Irish rugby has not been in a good place since the 2019 World Cup. There were only two possible pick-me-ups in terms of Irish options that Farrell and the IRFU could have added, and Brian O’Driscoll doesn’t do coaching.

Paul is a very inspiring fella, an inspiring person to play with and work alongside. He will provide forensic attention to detail.

- Read Ronan O'Gara's exclusive column in Friday's Irish Examiner

More in this section

Paul O'Connell File Photo Simon Lewis: Munster's loss is Ireland's gain as Paul O'Connell joins coaching ticket
Ireland Rugby Training - Buccaneers RFC Paul O'Connell appointment 'a very positive step' for Ireland
Dan McFarland 2/1/2021 Ulster coach Dan McFarland signs new two year deal
Ireland v England - Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship

'Concerns' over viability of Women's Six Nations in 2021

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up