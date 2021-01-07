Ronan O'Gara on Paul O'Connell appointment: No forward will want to let him down

Today's announcement from Lansdowne Road that Paul O’Connell has joined the Irish management as forwards coach is a big shot in the arm on so many levels.

It is a boost for the players, first off. There will be a natural fear factor in terms of letting him down. No forward in a green jersey will want to do that. None.

Fellas play for Paul and this group will be no different, believe me. He just has that natural, unforced authority about him that commands respect.

It is also a fillip for head coach Andy Farrell. Irish rugby has not been in a good place since the 2019 World Cup. There were only two possible pick-me-ups in terms of Irish options that Farrell and the IRFU could have added, and Brian O’Driscoll doesn’t do coaching.

Paul is a very inspiring fella, an inspiring person to play with and work alongside. He will provide forensic attention to detail.

