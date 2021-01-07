Paul O'Connell named as Ireland forwards coach

Paul O'Connell named as Ireland forwards coach

Former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell in conversation with James Ryan at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin last year.

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 10:33
Colm O’Connor

Paul O’Connell has been appointed as Ireland forwards coach.

O'Connell will take up the role immediately as Ireland count down to the Six Nations after a mixed Autumn Series.

Simon Easterby, who held the role, will remain on the coaching ticket but will now focus his energies on defence.

O'Connell was capped 108 times by Ireland and captained the team to Six Nations success in 2014. His distinguished playing career also included seven Test match appearances for the British & Ireland Lions across three tours and two Heineken Cup titles with Munster. Since retiring from playing in 2015, Paul has held coaching positions with the Munster Academy, Ireland U20s and Top 14 side Stade Francais.

Paul O’Connell said: "I am really looking forward to working with Andy and the rest of the coaching group. I worked with Simon as a player and am looking forward to working with him again. It’s an exciting young group of players to be involved with and there are talented forwards coming through across the four provinces that will no doubt be pushing for international selection in the coming months and years."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: "Paul brings a wealth of rugby knowledge with him and as forwards coach he will have responsibility for the forwards including the line-out working alongside John (Fogarty). 

"He will also be another strong voice and leader within the group. Simon (Easterby) has a real passion for defence and having developed Ireland’s forward play over the past six years with the additional responsibility for the defence over the past 12 months, he will now be able to focus his energy and rugby intellect on this area of our game.

"The weekend’s Interpro games and the European fixtures in the weeks ahead will give players the opportunity to push for selection for the Six Nations squad. The squad will not be selected until after the Champions Cup Round 4 fixtures have been completed."

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, commented, "Paul is a young Irish coach with a huge amount of international rugby experience. We have been keen to find the right opportunity for him within Irish rugby and we think the fit with the national squad will work well. He joins the national coaching group with immediate effect as they prepare for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations Championships."

More in this section

Cork Constitution walk onto the pitch 25/11/2017 Stephen Larkham: Lack of club games will have a long-term effect on professional rugby  
Mike Haley and Peter O’Mahony celebrate CJ Stander scoring a try 19/12/2020 Stephen Larkham: Munster's attacking game coming into shape nicely
The Leinster team leave the field dejected 2/1/2021 James Ryan: Connacht defeat 'a reminder to us that we can't get complacent'
Tom Daly scores a try despite David Hawkshaw 2/1/2021

'It's probably the first time in my career that I've had eight games starting in a row'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up