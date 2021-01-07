Simon Lewis: Munster's loss is Ireland's gain as Paul O'Connell joins coaching ticket

It may not have been the homecoming many in Munster might have expected as Paul O’Connell’s next move up the coaching ladder but his home province’s loss is Ireland’s gain.

Thursday’s appointment of the legendary former lock as Ireland’s forwards coach is one the whole of Irish rugby should applaud.

When O’Connell, 41, stepped away from his coaching job with Stade Francais under Heynecke Meyer at the end of 2018-19, it appeared the former Munster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions captain was at something of a career crossroads.

His playing career cut short at the 2015 World Cup in his 108th Test appearance by a horrible hamstring injury, O’Connell had dipped a toe in the rugby afterlife as a coach and mentor with the Munster academy that earned him a place on the Ireland Under-20s management.

Yet that was a short-lived exercise and though he appeared regularly in television studios, the intellectual property of a man steeped in success after more than a decade at the top of the game appeared lost to the next generation of players.

The move to Stade Francais was therefore a welcome step back on the ladder though reports of friction between O’Connell and former Springbok boss Meyer were followed by the former’s departure after just one season.

Knowledge

The leap into coaching at Test level therefore comes as a surprise. Many have pointed to O’Connell’s inexperience as a coach but that accumulation of rugby knowledge and renowned talismanic powers of motivation and leadership will definitely be regarded by his new boss Andy Farrell as value very much added.

Declan Kidney’s reaction to his ex-captain’s appointment underlined the point.

"I'd be a bit worried for the Ireland squad, they probably don't know what's going to come their way,” Kidney said with tongue only slightly in cheek during his weekly press conference as London Irish director of rugby.

“Paul will be great for them. I wouldn't mind being a fly on the wall for some of the meetings."

O’Connell will succeed Simon Easterby, who remains on Farrell’s coaching ticket and is assuming the head coach’s former role of defence coach after a season where Ireland’s lack of forward muscle and set-piece execution has been questioned by some and exploited by others, most notably England.

Addressing those issues will be no small feat as the 2021 Guinness Six Nations looms, his baptism as a Test coach coming against Wales in Cardiff on February 7, but he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I am really looking forward to working with Andy and the rest of the coaching group,” O’Connell said. “I worked with Simon as a player and am looking forward to working with him again.

"It’s an exciting young group of players to be involved with and there are talented forwards coming through across the four provinces that will no doubt be pushing for international selection in the coming months and years."

And you can be sure it will not just be Ireland’s young forwards doing the pushing.