Paul O'Connell appointment 'a very positive step' for Ireland

Leo Cullen says the appointment of Paul O’Connell as Ireland’s new forwards coach is “a very positive step” for Andy Farrell and his squad.

The IRFU confirmed O’Connell’s appointment on Thursday morning, with Simon Easterby taking charge of defence. And Cullen believes that O'Connell, a familiar foe in his playing days and a former international team-mate, is a smart addition to Farrell’s coaching ticket.

“Paulie is someone with so much playing experience, and he's had his time (coaching) as well,” Cullen said.

“He obviously had his stint with the U20s, had his stint in France as well. By the sounds of it, he's been accumulating bits of knowledge over the last couple of years. So in terms of what he'll bring to the group, he has so much experience that he can pass on to lots of young players coming through now.

“I think it should be a very, very positive step for that national coaching group.” Cullen was speaking after naming a strong Leinster team for tomorrow night’s Guinness PRO14 meeting with Ulster (RDS, 7.35pm).

Fresh

Despite a number of injury issues Cullen has been able to welcome back a host of his international contingent, although a shortage in midfield sees Ross Byrne start at outside centre for the first time in his Leinster career.

“We've a lot of guys coming back in fresh this week,” Cullen said.

“The attitude has been good. Everyone is just keen to get up and running, there's a lot of guys who haven't played in a while so we have wholesale changes from last week, a much more experienced group of players this week.”

They welcome an Ulster side who hold a 10-point advantage at the top of Conference A, although Dan McFarland’s side have played two games more.

Leinster’s defeat to Connacht last Saturday means Ulster are now the only side who remain unbeaten this season across the two PRO14 conferences.

“They have a lot more stability in their group I think because they don't probably lose as many players at certain stages of the year,” Cullen continued.

“I think overall the cohesion of their group is strong. I think they have a good group of coaches there who have done a good job, and they are a very organised team, very efficient in lots of things that they do. They do a lot of things particularly well based on solid foundations around set-piece, scrum and lineout maul in particular. We know that we need to be on our game.

"They're going very well in the league this year and we are suddenly the team that is chasing them, which is a change for us, but a good challenge all the same.”