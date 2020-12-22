Johann van Graan: Clermont win can propel Munster forward

Johann van Graan believes Munster's incredible comeback win away to Clermont Auvergne can take the province to a new level. The two-time European champions looked down and out at the Stade Marcel Michelin at the weekend but recovered from a 28-9 deficit to claim a shock Champions Cup win at a venue renowned as one of the toughest in world rugby.

It was a landmark achievement for a side that has bumped its head against a glass ceiling in the last decade in losing big games to the likes of Leinster, Saracens and Racing 92. The Munster coach also believes it was a victory for the stability at the club in recent years.

“In terms of rugby specifically you need to have a process and the longer a group are together the better they become. You can look in world sports at teams that have been together for a long time and most of them turn out to be pretty successful because they go through different experiences that make them grow.

“In terms of the emotion of Saturday evening, Munster had never beaten Clermont in Clermont so that is a big achievement and to do it in the way that we did... We've got a lot of belief in what we do but to go and win in France the way we did will certainly kick us on to another level mentally.

Munster's Damian de Allende is tackled by Sebastien Bezy and Judicael Cancoriet of Clermont Auvergne. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

"I want to say as well that we were by no means perfect but we take what we can out of that game and move on to the next one.”

The next one in this instance is a Guinness PRO14 meeting with Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day.

Peter O'Mahony came off against Clermont with a head injury and will now follow return-to-play protocols but Dave Kilcoyne makes a very welcome return to training this week.

The Ireland prop hasn't played since injuring an ankle against Leinster at the end of August.

"He has had incredible bad luck over the last year or so,” said van Graan. “He came back from the World Cup and did his calf, fought his way back and in lockdown got an injury. In the first game after lockdown we lost him and RG Snyman after seven minutes.

"He is only back in team training today so we will take our time with him. Being a prop he needs to scrum properly and get back into contact, get back to full fitness. Once we feel he is ready to play we will select him over the coming weeks."

Also back in training is Alex McHenry after a thumb issue while Jeremy Loughman returned to competitive action in the 'A' side's defeat of Leinster on Friday night. The team to face Leinster on the 26th will be named on Christmas Eve.

Munster have used 40 players in the PRO14 already this season and the full squad will be stretched over a Christmas period that involves three derby games, not least because the province's internationals will be offered time off at some point or other.

For now it is all about Leinster's annual Christmas visit to Limerick.

"Leinster have been the champions for the last three seasons,” said van Graan. “I think they have won 26 [league] games in a row, with nine bonus point victories with four tries over the last few months so the quality in their squad that we are going to come up against is undeniable. For us it is another game in a very long season.

“Our mantra is we are going to take it week by week. We are playing at home against top-quality opposition and it is an inter-pro derby against a very good team. It is a big game for us and one we are looking forward to very much. We have got Ulster after that and Connacht after that and then back into Europe so all games at this part of the year are big games."