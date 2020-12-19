Magnificent Munster produce 27-point turnaround to stun Clermont in France

The 60-second report

ASM CLERMONT AUVERGNE 31 MUNSTER 39

Key Moment: Mike Haley’s try on 28 minutes was not only brilliantly executed but it started the remarkable turnaround after a nightmare start in the Auvergne that saw them concede a try after just 26 seconds.

Clermont had their try bonus point after 24 minutes but would not score another point for 36 minutes as Munster rallied through the boot of JJ Hanrahan, Haley's try, and second-half scores from CJ Stander and Kevin O’Byrne.

It was the replacement hooker’s 77th minute try that finally pushed Munster ahead but it was the crowning moment of a comeback that saw them boss the second half against the odds.

Talking Point: Another historic European night for Munster as they claw back a 28-9 deficit to win for the first time at Fortress Marcel Michelin, a stunning statement of intent for Johann van Graan’s evolving side.

There have been more than a few special moments in the Heineken Champions Cup including two trophy lifts but not even the greats of 2006 and 2008 managed this.

Key Man: CJ Stander grabbed the second-half try that gave Munster belief there was an upset on the cards but the No.8 was immense throughout this contest, strong in the carry, robust in defence, and totally in command as he and his fellow forwards overcame a shaky start for the team to outgun their illustrious counterparts.

Ref Watch: Matthew Carley had plenty to do in the first half as he sin-binned Munster’s Shane Daly on six minutes but he also earned kudos for chastising Damien Penaud when Daly’s opposite wing waved his hand aloft demanding the yellow card. There was a double whammy for the visitors though, as the English ref rightly awarded Clermont a penalty try.

Carley also rewarded Munster for a dominant second-half performance at the set-piece that saw two Clermont players sin-binned as the home side lost their discipline.

Penalties Conceded: Clermont 17 Munster 10.

Injuries: No apparent injuries for Munster despite the bruising nature of this encounter. The medical update issued early next week may be more revealing.

Next Up: It’s back to the Guinness Pro14 as Munster, still unbeaten in nine games this season welcome their arch-rivals Leinster to Thomond Park on St Stephen’s night, when one of their 100 per cent records will have to give.

Munster stage remarkable fightback to breach Clermont Auvergne fortress

Munster overturned a 19-point deficit to claim a famous 39-31 victory over Clermont Auvergne in France.

Johann Van Graan’s men became only the second side to earn a Champions Cup triumph at Stade Marcel Michelin to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The French side looked en route to a bonus-point win following a blistering start which brought them tries from Alivereti Raka, Damian Penaud, Etienne Fourcade, and a penalty try inside the opening 25 minutes.

But 24 points from the boot of JJ Hanrahan and scores from Mike Haley and CJ Stander completed a remarkable fightback to put Munster on course for the knockout stages, before Kevin O’Byrne sealed one of the province’s greatest European nights.

Clermont, seeking a 32nd win in 33 home matches in the pool stage, powered into the lead after only 26 seconds.

Keith Earls spilled the kick-off into the hands of second-row Peceli Yato, who produced a fierce hand-off on Gavin Coombes before he offloaded to Raka.

The France international charged onto the ball and crossed the line unchallenged to score, and Camille Lopez converted for a 7-0 lead.

Munster outside-half Hanrahan steadied the ship with a penalty, but another error from the restart compounded their dire start.

After a succession of attacks around the ruck, Lopez looked to exploit the overlap to send Penaud in at the corner, only to be denied by a desperate Shane Daly.

The winger deliberately knocked the ball on to deny a certain try, but his actions resulted in a penalty try and 10 minutes in the sin-bin to tarnish his European debut.

The French side made their man advantage pay after Hanrahan had added a second penalty for Munster.

Lopez shifted the ball to the outside where Raka looped a long pass to Penaud, who strolled in at the corner, and Lopez added the extras to make it 21-6 after only 15 minutes.

Hanrahan was on target again to chip away at the lead, but Clermont secured the bonus point after 25 minutes when Fourcade fed a lineout and latched onto the rolling maul to score.

Lopez converted again and at 28-9 the result looked to be secured, but Munster gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Haley scythed through to score.

Hanrahan converted to cut the gap to 28-16 at half-time.

The returning Munster number 10 then narrowed the deficit to six points with a pair of penalties after the restart as the Reds edged their way back into the contest.

The lead was down to three after 57 minutes thanks to a sixth Hanrahan penalty after Judicael Cancoriet was sin-binned for a no arms hit on Munster hooker Rhys Marshall.

Lopez restored the six-point lead with a penalty of his own, but Thibault Lanen opened the door for the visitors again when he saw yellow for pulling Tadhg Beirne at a lineout.

And this time they took their opportunity to complete the comeback as Stander barged over at the back of a maul after a five-metre lineout, and Hanrahan held his nerve to convert and make it 32-21.

Replacement hooker O’Byrne then sealed the unlikeliest of victories when he crashed over late on, with Hanrahan maintaining his perfect record off the tee to secure a 39-31 win.

ASM CLERMONT AUVERGNE: K Matsushima; D Penaud, J-P Barraque, G Moala, A Raka; C Lopez - captain, S Bézy (M Parra, 71); P Ravai (E Falgoux, 53), E Fourcade (A Pélissié, 71), R Slimani (S Falatea, 53); P Jedrasiak (E Annandale, 78), P Yato; J Cancoriet (T Veredamu, 68), C Lanen (T Lanen, 49), F Lee.

Yellow card: J Cancoriet 56-66.

Replacement not used: T Nanai-Williams.

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan (R Scannell, 80), C Murray (C Casey, 63); J Wycherley (L O’Connor, 76), R Marshall (K O’Byrne, 71), S Archer (J Ryan, 49); J Kleyn (F Wycherley, 55 ), T Beirne; G Coombes (J O’Donoghue, 63), P O’Mahony - captain (B Holland, 71), CJ Stander.

Yellow card: S Daly 6-16 mins.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).